5 Big, Bold Luggage Options to Replace Your Tired Rollaboard

If shoes make the man, then luggage makes the traveler. Seriously, good luggage can make or break a trip,which is why, when most of us find a reliable, field-tested carry-on, we stick with it way longer than we should. If it’s time to update your tired rollaboard, consider these bigger, bolder options.

Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max

Since we first covered Arlo Skye in 2016, the company fast made a name for itself with a lineup of sleek, stylish, well-made luggage. New this year, The Zipper Carry-On Max is a distinct departure from the brand’s minimal aesthetic. For travelers looking to make a statement at baggage claim, the Lemon colorway boasts a bold yet tasteful exterior. Inside is an even bolder confetti pattern that would’ve been perfectly at home on the set of Saved by the Bell. Like all Arlo Skye products, it’s lightweight, tamper-proof, and rolls on whisper-quiet wheels. The best part is the 10,050mAh removable backup battery and the fact that it all fits neatly in the overhead bins of most major airlines.

Baboon Go-Bag

For hands-on travelers who appreciate lugging their gear without frilly conveniences like wheels, there’s nothing better than an old-school duffle bag. It’s rugged, it’s versatile, and the best ones carry like a backpack. Baboon’s Go-Bag is all of the above. Plus, true to the brand, every bag in the lineup features an in-your-face aesthetic with colors/patterns like “Cyan Blue + Astropus” that are anything but boring. The 40L Go-Bag is perfectly packable as a carry-on, although we’ve found the more substantial 60L version is far more usable and can be snuck aboard most flights as a backpack.

Roam Luggage Jaunt XL

We’ve yet to find a premium luggage maker that offers the customization of Roam Luggage. Nearly every bag in its lineup is available in more than one million color variations. Minimalist travelers can opt for a jet black carry-on or a deep purple checked bag. More audacious flyers can build their own Punky Brewster-inspired rollaboard where every bit (from the panels to the wheels to the zippers to the monogram patch) can be a different color. The Jaunt XL is the brand’s most versatile bag as it adds two extra inches to the overall width, yet still qualifies as a carry-on for most major airlines. At just over seven pounds, it’s lightweight, plus it features water-repellent zippers and a washable, water-resistant fabric lining.

Eastpak Tranverz Andy Warhol Tomato

For a ridiculously over-the-top alternative, Eastpak’s Tranverz Andy Warhol Tomato features a bold pattern inspired by Andy Warhol’s iconic Campbell’s Soup pop art design. The soft-sided, trolley-style bag relies on a free-standing exterior made from durable, 100% polyester fabric that’s designed to take a beating. Inside are two cavernous storage compartments with compression straps to pack everything down tight. The entire affair stows flat under a bed or in a closet when not in use.

Rimowa Original

Since the 1950s, Germany’s Rimowa has been synonymous with ultra-premium luggage. In keeping with the brand’s reserved, luxury aesthetic, its iconic Original bags have long been available almost exclusively in black, silver, or titanium. New this year, however, are two eye-popping color options. Aptly named Marine and Scarlet, the bold blue and bright red rollers rely on a unique process to deeply inscribe the pigmentation into the exterior. The result is two beautiful new versions of the company’s signature grooved aluminum rollaboards. This is truly a “money is no object” alternative as the smallest, most affordable Cabin carry-on starts north of $1,000.

