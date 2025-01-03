The best beaches in the U.S.: Hidden gems and iconic shores across the country

Here at The Manual, we’ve scoured the globe for the most incredible beaches – from hidden gems in Thailand to iconic shores in the Mediterranean. But let’s not overlook our own backyard. As I have discovered, you don’t need a passport to find a great beach; the U.S. is packed with stunning beaches that are just as breathtaking as any international destination. Whether you’re into powder-soft sand, epic surf, or quiet, underrated beaches perfect for a weekend getaway, there’s a spot for you.

From coast to coast, we’ve rounded up the best beaches in the U.S. that deserve a top spot on your travel list. These destinations are more than just pretty postcards. They’re places where you can unwind and make incredible memories for years to come.

Recommended Videos

The best beaches in the U.S.

Lanikai Beach, Hawaii

Lanikai Beach, on the island of Oahu, is a slice of paradise just 40 minutes from Honolulu. Recently named one of the World’s 50 Best Beaches, it’s one of only three U.S. beaches to make the list. Known for its soft sand and breathtaking views of the Mokulua Islands, Lanikai offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the other commercial beaches nearby.

Twelvemile Beach, Michigan

Twelvemile Beach, tucked within Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, is a gorgeous 12-mile stretch along Lake Superior. Known for its mix of sandy and pebbly shores, this serene destination offers incredible views of multicolored cliffs and unique sandstone formations nearby. The area is popular among campers, with 36 campsites available for use.

Fort Myers, Florida

The Fort Myers beaches are so incredible that we couldn’t pick just one. “Pick a beach, any beach, from Gulfside City Park, Tarpon Beach to Bowman’s Beach, and do some sea shelling,” said Jackie Parker, communications manager at Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches & Neighborhoods. “Lose the shoes and stroll a quiet stretch of sand, see sandpipers and plovers skittering along the water’s edge. Sanibel Island’s east-west orientation and gentle currents make it the perfect spot for finding the perfect shell.”

Ocean City Beach, Maryland

Ocean City Beach in Maryland is one of the best beaches in the U.S., with over 10 miles of beautiful coastline to enjoy. After a day in the sun, take a stroll down the 2.5-mile boardwalk for food, shopping, and games. And if you’re into surfing, make sure to check the surf schedule, as there are designated “surfing areas” on certain days!

Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

Waikiki Beach in Hawaii is perhaps best known for its stunning Diamond Head tuff cone views. With high-rise hotels lining the shore, it offers visitors both urban vibes and natural beauty. Whether you’re surfing the waves or relaxing on the sand, Waikiki combines the best of both worlds for a memorable beach experience.

North Beach, Georgia

Located at the northern end of Tybee Island, Georgia, North Beach is a peaceful escape for those seeking a more secluded beach experience. With fewer services and a more remote feel, it’s the perfect place to unwind. Take a scenic walk along the water’s edge, heading north to the point where the Savannah River meets the Atlantic. Afterward, explore the Tybee Island Museum, which showcases over 400 years of the island’s history.

Coronado Beach, California

Coronado Beach, just across San Diego Bay from downtown San Diego, offers nearly 2 miles of stunning Pacific coastline. Its north end features a dedicated dog beach, perfect for families and pups alike. With volleyball courts, food stands, and showers, it’s ideal for a fun-filled day. Don’t miss the iconic Hotel del Coronado, a historic gem featured in the 1958 Marilyn Monroe classic Some Like it Hot, for a touch of Hollywood charm on your beach getaway.

Siesta Beach, Florida

Siesta Beach, on Florida’s Siesta Key, is one of the ultimate beach vacation spots for relaxation. Famous for its cool, white, powdery sand and crystal-clear waters, it’s perfect for a lazy day under the sun. Located near the shops and cafes of Siesta Key Village, it also offers proximity to beachfront condos, shopping spots, and oyster bars.

Park Point Beach, Minnesota

Park Point Beach in Duluth, Minnesota, is a hidden gem and one of the best beaches in the U.S.. Located on Lake Superior’s Minnesota Point past the Aerial Lift Bridge, this sandy beach is perfect for families, offering gentle sand for swimming and relaxing. While Duluth’s beach season is brief, Park Point is a serene destination year-round. Adventure seekers can explore the 5.2-mile Park Point Trail through the scenic Minnesota Point State Natural Area.

Coast Guard Beach, Massachusetts

Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is a must-visit destination for those planning an East Coast vacation. Accessible by bike or shuttle from the Salt Pond Visitor Center, this clean, sandy beach is ideal for long walks and hours of relaxation. If you’re lucky, you’ll often spot seals along the shore. In winter, explore Nauset Spit, which allows you to walk directly onto a barrier beach system and check out the shorebirds and seals.

Santa Monica Beach, California

While California has its share of beaches to avoid, Santa Monica Beach is undeniably one of the best beaches in the U.S. This iconic destination features soft, sandy shores and countless attractions. The Santa Monica Pier, a landmark for the city and beach, boasts an amusement park, Ferris wheel, aquarium, restaurants, and shopping. Visitors can explore the Original Muscle Beach with gymnastics equipment just south of the pier or relax at Carousel Park for family-friendly fun.