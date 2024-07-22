 Skip to main content
If you’re traveling to California, avoid these beaches

Heal the Bay releases 23-24 Beach Report Card

Pier at Imperial Beach, CA
Imperial Beach, San Diego County, California Ruben Lopez, Jr., via Unsplash

A new report details the dirtiest beaches in California, helping ocean enthusiasts avoid contaminated waters. Heal the Bay’s 34th annual Beach Report Card rates more than 700 Pacific Coast beaches with an A to F grade for bacterial pollution, with lower grades indicating a high chance of swimmers getting sick. The worst performers made the Beach Bummer List, a top-10 of spots to avoid. 

Though most California beaches fared well in the summer — with 90% earning an A or B grade — it was a different story in the winter — only 66% earned a similar score. Factors increasing winter pollution included increased rainfall and outdated sewer systems. Read on for more details, and which beaches to steer clear of.

If you’re hitting the surf in CA, avoid these beaches

Surfer on cliffs, California
San Diego, California Frank McKenna via Unsplash

Though the Beach Report Card had good news for many spots, others didn’t fare well, especially in San Diego County, with four beaches making the list. That’s bad news for surfers looking for clean fun among the waves.  

Heal the Bay’s Beach Bummer List includes:

  1. Tijuana River Mouth (San Diego County)
  2. Playa Blanca (Baja, Mexico)
  3. Santa Monica Pier (Los Angeles County)
  4. Tijuana Slough (San Diego County)
  5. Linda Mar Beach (San Mateo County)
  6. Lakeshore Park (San Mateo County)
  7. Imperial Beach at Seacoast Drive (San Diego County)
  8. Border Field State Park (San Diego County)
  9. Marina del Rey Mother’s Beach (Los Angeles County)
  10. El Faro (Baja, Mexico)

Annelisa Moe, a scientist at Heal the Bay, commented, “Most of our sites this year have been impacted by either urban runoff from storms flushing pollution out to the coast, or inadequate and aging sewage infrastructure, which has also been impacted by those big storms.”

