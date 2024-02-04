 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Winnebago reveals the Ekko Sprinter, a camper van with more off-roading capability than ever

The RV maker ups the ante again with a Sprinter Van-based class B+ rig that's built for serious off-road fun

Mike Richard
By
Winnebago Ekko Sprinter Campervan parked on a sandy ridge.
Winnebago

Winnebago made a splash in the RV and overlanding worlds when it debuted its Sprinter-based Revel camper van back in 2017. The off-road-centric coach was a distinct departure from the company’s well-established line-up of leisure RVs. It doubled down a few years later with the Ford Transit-based Ekko — a more spacious, more capable big brother designed to take you and your gear, well, just about anywhere. Now, the RV maker is upping the ante yet again with its all-new Ekko Sprinter — a Sprinter Van-based class B+ rig that’s ready for serious off-road fun.

Man building a campfire in front of a Winnebago Ekko Springer camper van.
Winnebago

Get the low-down on the all-new Winnebago Ekko Sprinter camper van

With the new Ekko Sprinter, it’s clear Winnebago recognizes that size matters. The latest model is bigger in every way than its Transit-based brother. With a 170-inch wheelbase, it’s 18″ longer, to be exact. That’s still compact enough to navigate twisty backcountry roads yet roomy enough to accommodate more amenities, gear, and passengers. The Ekko Sprinter offers belted seating for four adults and sleeping space for three. An optional pop-up adds sleeping quarters for two more for a total of five (in a compact camper van!). Plus, the deep gear garage allows you to pack everything you need and then some (think: a whole arsenal of outdoor adventure gear).

Recommended Videos

The roomier interior is designed to be more flexible for longer-term trips, too. It centers around a multifunctional lounge space that can be configured in one of four different modes by mixing and matching the seating and built-in tablespace. Two side sofas provide cozy seating for dinner, game nights, or working; or it can become a U-shaped dining space with room for five; or it can accommodate one sleeping adult in “Sleep Mode.” The gallery is likewise flexible and full-featured, with a portable single-burner induction cooktop (for indoor/outdoor cooking), a microwave/convection oven, deep access drawers, and a large sink basin.

Spacious gear garage of the Winnebago Ekko Sprinter camper van.
Winnebago

On the outside, the Ekko Sprinter also benefits from the capable Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van platform. It features all-wheel-drive, which splits torque 50/50 between the front and rear axle when slip is detected, for better off-road handling. With an elevated ground clearance and standard all-terrain tires (compared to the Transit’s all-season rubber), it’s also better equipped for rough roads and low-traction situations.

Related

The new Ekko camper is also packed with the high-end safety features and tech conveniences that Mercedes-Benz is known for. The proprietary MBUX Multimedia System seamlessly integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto into the coach. Standard driver aids include a digital rearview mirror, adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping assist, and attention assist.

Aerial view of the solar panels atop the roof of a Winnebago Ekko Sprinter camper van.
Winnebago

Build and customize your own Winnebago Ekko Sprinter

Winnebago debuted the all-new Ekko Sprinter at this month’s annual Florida RV SuperShow. The starting price is just over $230,000, roughly $23,000 more than its Transit-based little brother. Ticking all the option boxes easily adds a few thousand more to the bottom line. It’s a steep price tag—the equivalent of a modest home in some Midwest towns—but that’s the cost of admission to secure Winnebago’s most capable offroad campervan.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Is this the perfect off-road camper? Boreas Campers thinks the new EOS-12 is the holy grail
You can get far, far off the grid with this one-of-a-kind travel trailer
Small family relaxing outdoors with a Boreas Campers EOS-12 camper trailer.

If you’re looking for maximum go-anywhere camping versatility, almost nothing beats an off-road-ready teardrop trailer. They’re like towable hard-sided tents with all the amenities you need -- sleeping quarters, a basic cooking setup, some sort of power supply, and a little bit of storage for your clothes and essentials. But their extremely compact designs can feel cramped after a few weeks or even a few days. If you’re looking for something more, but a rugged full-sized travel trailer is too much (or too expensive), Colorado’s Boreas Campers just announced a Goldilocks solution that promises the best of both worlds.

Boreas Campers 2023 EOS-12 Walkthrough

Read more
Van Life goes EV: New fully electric Mercedes Sprinter starts at $71,886, has 249 mile range
Not bad for Van Lifers with a destination
Mercedes eSprinter driving street

If the whole bricks-and-mortar thing isn’t for you and you’re ready to embrace van life, there’s a green option you should consider. The popular Mercedes Sprinter van has gone all-electric with the “eSprinter.” Despite the change of power train, the Sprinter’s core feature is carrying over. It has enough space to rival a New York City apartment in the back -- hence its long-standing status as a go-to for tradespeople, movers, and van-life enthusiasts.

What has changed is the level of practicality. The Mercedes Sprinter’s battery capacity is a generous 133 kilowatt hours (kWh). This will give you a generous range of 249 miles -- but the benefits don’t end there. The average American home uses roughly 30 kWh of power per day, and despite the Sprinter’s reputation for size, it is still a far smaller space than the average U.S. dwelling. As a result, you can probably power your tiny home on wheels for a long time on a single charge.

Read more
Winnebago reveals new compact campervan with dinette, rear wet bath, and serious off-grid features
For hardcore vanlifers looking to get far, far off-grid, this RV's next-gen power system has you covered.
Couple standing outside near the open door of a Winnebago Solis Pocket 36B RV parked at a campsite.

We’ve all gone a little van-life crazy in the last few years. It’s no surprise, really. Who wouldn’t want to ditch most of their worldly possessions in favor of traveling the open road without a plan, a job, or any real adult responsibilities? Winnebago campers and RVs brought that dream even closer to reality with the Solis, a lineup of hardcore, go-anywhere campervans designed with digital nomads in mind. Now, it’s upping the ante with its most connected, most tech-forward Solis model yet: The Solis Pocket 36B.

The flagship model retains everything we’ve come to love about the Pocket lineup. It’s Winnebago’s most compact and affordable campervan, built for outdoor enthusiasts with a flexible interior that adapts to support any kind of outdoor adventure. Whether hiking, kayaking, overlanding, mountain biking, or just looking to disappear off-grid for days (even weeks) at a time, this is your home base. But the new 36B floor plan upgrades the entire experience.

Read more