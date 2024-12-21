This portable pickleball net lets me play anywhere

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are the benefits of having a portable pickleball net? An overview of the Dink Buddy My honest experience with using the portable Dink Buddy pickleball net

If you are constantly on the move like most people, going to a court every time you want to practice or warm-up for pickleball can be challenging. This is when a portable pickleball net can come in quite handy.

As a dedicated pickleball player who is always on the move, I decided to try out the Dink Buddy Original pickleball portable net. I have covered its positives and negatives and my overall experience with it so that you have a better idea of whether it’s worth trying yourself.

Recommended Videos

What are the benefits of having a portable pickleball net?

There are several benefits to owning a portable pickleball net. Below is a list of the main advantages of having one:

Affordable: A portable pickleball net is inexpensive. Sometimes court fees can be expensive, and so can all the gear, so using a portable net lets you play at home without all the fuss involved with traditional play. Effortless setup: Players usually find the more permanent pickleball nets challenging to set up; however, portable nets require minimal effort to set up and break down due to their simplistic designs. On-the-go play: The best benefit of having a portable pickleball net is that it can be set up almost anywhere within minutes. So whenever the urge strikes, you can play within minutes. Keep active: You can play your favorite sport, stay active, and maintain your fitness levels.



An overview of the Dink Buddy

Dink Budy is an NJ-based company that applies innovative technology to portable pickleball nets. Its objective is to allow pickleball players to play and practice their favorite sport anytime and anywhere without the need to go to a court.

The Dink Buddy Portable Pickleball Nets are designed to be lightweight and easily carried on your back with your other equipment. Thanks to its lightweight packaging, the net comes in three convenient sizes to match your needs: the Original Dink Buddy, the Expanded Original, and the Budding Pro.

What I loved

Below, I have broken down the pros I experienced when using the Dink Buddy Original portable pickleball net:

If you own your rackets and balls and have this portable net, you can play pickleball whenever you want to. This was handy as sometimes I wanted to play at the beach and other times in my backyard with family.

The net is lightweight and easy to set up and break down, making it easy to transport or place in storage after using it for a day of fun. I could quickly disassemble it and pack it into a cupboard when I wasn’t using it.

This portable pickleball net was lower than a standard pickleball court net, making it easier for children to learn to play.

The net also allows older players to focus on having fun without worrying about it being an additional obstacle. Although the net is low, it is enjoyable to have fun without worrying about it being an almost third player hampering your shots.

What you need to consider

As is the case with everything, this pickleball net did have its disadvantages. Below is a list of downsides you’ll likely encounter if you choose to buy this portable pickleball net:

The net’s smaller and lightweight appeal quickly becomes an issue if you need to play in windy conditions. With little to no weight and no anchoring, you could find the net blowing away while you try to play — so be mindful of your weather conditions.

While the net is not flimsy, it also isn’t regulation, which means it is not as high as a net on a typical pickleball court. For casual games, though, this is just fine.

Since you can play anywhere, many rules of traditional pickleball that work in tandem with lines and spacing are absent. In addition, “staying out of the kitchen” becomes a relative rule.

The low height of the net may also be an issue for more assertive and experienced pickleball players, as it may not provide the level of challenge they are accustomed to.

My honest experience with using the portable Dink Buddy pickleball net

My honest opinion is that while it offers a fun time, it does not replace an on-court Pickleball experience. Of course, the reason to buy a portable pickleball net generally isn’t to replace regulation play, but to make it so you can play on hiking trips, at the park or in the backyard. It is an excellent piece of equipment for fun, light-hearted pickleball games on the beach or while camping with friends and family. I also found this pickleball net to be easy to carry around for warm-ups before an actual game on the court, and you might find it works for this purpose too.