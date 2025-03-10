BougeRV’s CRX2 battery-powered portable fridge is built for off-grid camping

BougeRV has fast become a favorite brand among campers and overlanders on a budget. Its latest CRX2 is a portable fridge with a unique trick up its sleeve: A go-anywhere, battery-powered design.

The CRX2 is purpose-built for extended car camping and overlanding expeditions that rely on solar and portable power stations to keep all your required gear humming. It offers two built-in battery slots that, when fully charged, promise a run time of up to 28 hours. The included divider converts the 31-quart interior into a dual-zone space: One side for refrigeratables and the other for frozen goods.

BougeRV packs all the essential features of our favorite portable fridges into the CRX2, including a high-res TFT-LCD display and a companion smartphone app for tweaking settings and keeping tabs on the fridge’s internal temperature. Dual, easy-carry handles and telescoping wheels make for easy transport, even when the fridge is full. At just under 40 pounds empty, it competes with similarly sized rotomolded (e.g., Yeti-style) coolers with similar usable volume. A built-in LED light makes for easier nighttime fridge runs, and a drainage hole ensures it’s much easier to clean than most typical portable fridges.

Introducing the BougeRV New CRX2 Portable Fridge—The Fastest Cooling in the Industry!

Despite cutting the traditional power cord, BougeRV touts the CRX2 as “the fastest cooling refrigerator in the world.” By the numbers, it promises “rapid cooling, dropping from 86°F to 32°F in just 15 minutes and reaching -4°F within 35 minutes, even in high heat conditions of up to 109°F.” Of course, your mileage may vary, but there’s no denying the specs are impressive.

Recommended Videos

The CRX2 is available now for $499.99, with battery packs sold separately (at $169.99 each).

Shop Now