 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

BougeRV’s CRX2 battery-powered portable fridge is built for off-grid camping

The dual-battery, dual-zone design promises to chill faster than any other portable fridge on the market

By
bougerv crx2 dual zone battery powered portable fridge hero
BougeRV

BougeRV has fast become a favorite brand among campers and overlanders on a budget. Its latest CRX2 is a portable fridge with a unique trick up its sleeve: A go-anywhere, battery-powered design.

The CRX2 is purpose-built for extended car camping and overlanding expeditions that rely on solar and portable power stations to keep all your required gear humming. It offers two built-in battery slots that, when fully charged, promise a run time of up to 28 hours. The included divider converts the 31-quart interior into a dual-zone space: One side for refrigeratables and the other for frozen goods.

BougeRV CRX2 battery-powered portable fridge isolated on a plain white background.
BougeRV

BougeRV packs all the essential features of our favorite portable fridges into the CRX2, including a high-res TFT-LCD display and a companion smartphone app for tweaking settings and keeping tabs on the fridge’s internal temperature. Dual, easy-carry handles and telescoping wheels make for easy transport, even when the fridge is full. At just under 40 pounds empty, it competes with similarly sized rotomolded (e.g., Yeti-style) coolers with similar usable volume. A built-in LED light makes for easier nighttime fridge runs, and a drainage hole ensures it’s much easier to clean than most typical portable fridges.

Introducing the BougeRV New CRX2 Portable Fridge—The Fastest Cooling in the Industry!

Despite cutting the traditional power cord, BougeRV touts the CRX2 as “the fastest cooling refrigerator in the world.” By the numbers, it promises “rapid cooling, dropping from 86°F to 32°F in just 15 minutes and reaching -4°F within 35 minutes, even in high heat conditions of up to 109°F.” Of course, your mileage may vary, but there’s no denying the specs are impressive.

Recommended Videos

The CRX2 is available now for $499.99, with battery packs sold separately (at $169.99 each).

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
How Arc’teryx Sabre outerwear held up in Vermont’s toughest winter conditions
My review of the Arc'teryx Sabre outerwear set
Arc'teryx Sabre pants and bibs

A massive glacier, the Laurentide Ice Sheet, covered Vermont during The Last Glacial Period, about 115,000 to 11,700 years ago. During that time, the ice was more than a mile thick in places, and the glacier sculpted the topography underneath. The Green Mountains, once as high as the Himalayas, were forged into their current wave-like rolling appearance. Part of that was the creation of Mount Mansfield, the state's highest peak, at 4,393 feet. Today, Stowe Mountain Resort occupies Mansfield’s pitches.

During winter, I snowboard at the resort almost every day, and at times, it seems like living in those days of mile-thick glaciers covering the landscape. Wind chills dip to -20 degrees and beyond, and 55 mph winds pelt me as I try to survive. I need outerwear that’s protective but also dexterous. That helps me stay warm but also flow and carve down the hill. A little style, whether in fit or color, is also nice.

Read more
Snow Peak brings the cozy to your campsite with the GigaPower Tabletop Lantern
Ditch traditional camp gas (and the smoke and flames) for nearly infinite electric light in the backcountry.
Closeup of a hand turning on a Snow Peak GigaPower Tabletop Lantern.

Most gear in the overlanding and car camping space tends to value function over flash. But Snow Peak has long been a proponent of balancing both with outdoor gear that not only works well but looks great, too. To wit: Its all-new GigaPower Tabletop Lantern.

Snow Peak has long been a favorite among minimalist campers (ourselves included) who value sleek, handsome design that's everything you need and nothing you don't. This all-new camping lantern is the next iteration of the heritage Japanese brand's popular GigaPower Lantern Auto. But this version ditches traditional camp gas (and the flames and smoke), instead pairing it with a sleek battery bank that seamlessly blends into the lantern's silhouette. Snow Peak collaborated with Anker on a durable battery design that uses lithium-ion phosphate, which is not only safer than standard lithium-ion batteries but lasts up to four times longer. It's a clever change-up, especially considering that many overlanders are packing solar panels these days, which could provide nearly indefinite on-the-go lighting in the backcountry.

Read more
Ski Santa Fe: The best hidden gem ski resort you never knew existed
Find your new favorite ski trails at Ski Santa Fe
Sarah Joseph from TM standing in front of Ski Santa Fe

When you think about ski resorts, Steven's Pass in Washington or Saddleback Mountain in Maine might be the first ones that come to mind, but skiing isn't totally isolated to the north. Head to the Southwest, and you might find that Colorado is also famous for its skiing.

That said, the commutes are long, the traffic is a nightmare, and you'll be fighting to carve your place in the mountain. Fortunately, Colorado isn't the only state with excellent skiing. In partnership with Tourism Santa Fe, I had the chance to fly down to New Mexico, of all places, to experience the powder firsthand. Ski Santa Fe has some of the best skiing in the Southwest, so here's why Santa Fe might be a better pick for you next snow sports season.
What to know before visiting Ski Santa Fe

Read more