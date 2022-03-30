Lectric XP 2.0 E-Bike Review: An E-Bike for the Everyman

Electric bikes have become the gotta-have toy for commuters and tech-loving cyclists in just a few short years. It’s no surprise. They’re a unique combination of practical, fast, rechargeable, and, most importantly, fun. But, they can be pricey — like $2,000-or-more pricey. That’s why many people, myself included, shy away from them. Personally, I work from home and don’t have two grand in disposable income to throw at something just for kicks. There are cheaper electric bikes on the market, but in my experience, you have to spend at least $1,000 to get a quality model. For now, there’s just no way around it.

So, I was stoked when Lectric eBike offered to send a tester of its Lectric XP 2.0 e-bike. It’s the company’s most feature-rich bike that promises to be durable, adjustable, foldable, and fast. Plus, it comes fully assembled and ready to roll for under $1,000 shipped. Frankly, that’s a tall order. It sounded too good to be true. But, after a week of putting the Lectric XP 2.0 through its paces, I’ve been pleasantly surprised. There are a few wrinkles that could use ironing out, but overall I definitely recommend it. Here’s why.

What Is the Lectric XP 2.0 Electric Bike?

The Lectric XP 2.0 is Lectric eBike’s flagship two-wheeler and one of the most popular electric bikes in the U.S. It promises to pack every must-have feature most of us expect in an e-bike into a single model that, again, retails for just $1,000 delivered.

The feature list is lengthy. At its core, the Lectric XP 2.0 is powered by an 850W peak planetary geared motor delivered through a combination of electric five-level pedal assist and a manual throttle. The smooth-shifting, seven-speed gearbox, beefy 160mm mechanical disc brakes, and wide handlebars make it easy to ride, especially for beginners. Plus, an adjustable fork suspension and puncture-resistant fat tires allow easy transitioning between on- and off-road. It all folds neatly into just 37 x 18 x 28 inches, so it’s easy to stow in your garage, throw in the back of a vehicle, or even take traveling.

There’s also the option to outfit the Lectric XP 2.0 e-bike with a $99 comfort pack (with a larger seat and suspension seat post), a $149 cargo pack (with three bolt-on bike storage baskets), or both. That makes it easy to customize for comfortable longer-distance cruising or as an urban “grocery-getter” when you need to run errands while leaving the car at home.

How Does the Lectric XP 2.0 Electric Bike Work?

The Lectric XP 2.0 e-bike is delivered fully assembled and ready to roll. “Setup,” if you can call it that, requires unboxing it and carefully cutting away the generous amount of packing foam and tape. Then, it’s just a matter of charging the battery (which can be done without removing it thanks to a protected port on the side of the bike’s frame) and inflating the tires to the recommended 30 psi. Not counting having to wait for the battery to charge, the whole process took me less than 20 minutes. It’s incredibly straightforward, even for someone with no biking or e-biking experience.

After the initial setup, maintaining the bike is equally straightforward. I plug it in every time I return to my garage, so the battery is always topped up. It’s designed to be low-maintenance, requiring little beyond visual inspections to check that the tires are properly inflated, the chain doesn’t need lubrication, and the gears and brakes are working — no need to visit your local bike shop.

Standout Features of the Lectric XP 2.0 Electric Bike

For a sub-$1,000 e-bike, the Lectric XP 2.0 Electric Bike packs more features, by far, than any other that I’m aware of on the market, including:

800W+ peak motor : The brushless motor is strong, providing an incredibly useful pedal-assist feature, even in congested city traffic.

: The brushless motor is strong, providing an incredibly useful pedal-assist feature, even in congested city traffic. Generous battery : The included 48-volt lithium-ion battery is good for 45 miles or more with a 4-6 hour charge time.

: The included 48-volt lithium-ion battery is good for 45 miles or more with a 4-6 hour charge time. Beefy fat tires : The three-inch-wide tires are great for riding off-trail and on city roads where broken glass, nails, and other detritus might be an issue.

: The three-inch-wide tires are great for riding off-trail and on city roads where broken glass, nails, and other detritus might be an issue. 160mm mechanical disc brakes : With the front and rear brakes applied, the Lectric XP 2.0 stops hard, even from top speed.

: With the front and rear brakes applied, the Lectric XP 2.0 stops hard, even from top speed. Class 3 customizability: Electric bikes are classified as either Class 1, Class 2, or Class 3. The Lectric XP 2.0 ships as a Class 2 e-bike with a top speed of 20 miles per hour. By following a few simple steps in Lectric’s tutorial, it’s possible to bump that up to 28 miles per hour — an almost 50% increase.

What I Like About the Lectric XP 2.0 Electric Bike

After more than a week on the road, there’s a lot I like about the Lectric XP 2.0. Here’s what Lectric eBikes got right:

Shipping and pre-assembly : I rarely get excited about product “shipping.” But Lectric goes overboard (in a good way) with its packaging. That’s extra comfort when you’re spending $1,000 on anything. My Lectric XP 2.0 was delivered in mint condition, even with the LCD screen, errant cables, and other delicate bike parts protruding in every direction. I also love not having to tinker with the mechanics of the bike to get rolling. It was ready straight out of the box.

: I rarely get excited about product “shipping.” But Lectric goes overboard (in a good way) with its packaging. That’s extra comfort when you’re spending $1,000 on anything. My Lectric XP 2.0 was delivered in mint condition, even with the LCD screen, errant cables, and other delicate bike parts protruding in every direction. I also love not having to tinker with the mechanics of the bike to get rolling. It was ready straight out of the box. Durable construction : Every part of this bike — from the locking mechanism to the brakes to the LCD screen to the tires — feels durable. Even driving it off city curbs, through a construction site with God-knows-what on the ground, some light off-roading near home, I never once worried that the bike couldn’t handle the terrain.

: Every part of this bike — from the locking mechanism to the brakes to the LCD screen to the tires — feels durable. Even driving it off city curbs, through a construction site with God-knows-what on the ground, some light off-roading near home, I never once worried that the bike couldn’t handle the terrain. Heads-up display : The handlebar-mounted LCD display is large, crisp, and easy to read, even in direct sunlight. Using the handlebar-mounted button, I found it easy to cycle through the odometer, trip odometer, elapsed ride time, etc., without taking my eyes off the road for long.

: The handlebar-mounted LCD display is large, crisp, and easy to read, even in direct sunlight. Using the handlebar-mounted button, I found it easy to cycle through the odometer, trip odometer, elapsed ride time, etc., without taking my eyes off the road for long. Manual throttle : Some e-bikes only deliver extra power when you’re pedaling. The Lectric XP 2.0’s manual throttle kicks in with the turn of a dial on the handlebar for quick bursts of power whenever you need it. This is especially useful for blasting through intersections when the light turns green.

: Some e-bikes only deliver extra power when you’re pedaling. The Lectric XP 2.0’s manual throttle kicks in with the turn of a dial on the handlebar for quick bursts of power whenever you need it. This is especially useful for blasting through intersections when the light turns green. Long battery life : For me, the jumbo-sized battery lasted quite a bit longer than Lectric’s claimed 45-ish miles. Of course, that all depends on terrain, rider weight, and how often you pedal (or not). Your mileage (literally) may vary.

: For me, the jumbo-sized battery lasted quite a bit longer than Lectric’s claimed 45-ish miles. Of course, that all depends on terrain, rider weight, and how often you pedal (or not). Your mileage (literally) may vary. Adjustable suspension : The front oil suspension is fully adjustable with the turn of a dial. When transitioning between, say, gravel and pavement, I simply hopped off the bike and dialed in the suspension setting I wanted, so the ride was always smooth.

: The front oil suspension is fully adjustable with the turn of a dial. When transitioning between, say, gravel and pavement, I simply hopped off the bike and dialed in the suspension setting I wanted, so the ride was always smooth. Strong brakes : The brakes are powerful. Even at a 15-mph clip, gripping both the front and rear brake handles stops the Lectric XP 2.0 fast.

: The brakes are powerful. Even at a 15-mph clip, gripping both the front and rear brake handles stops the Lectric XP 2.0 fast. It folds: No folding bike I’ve ever tested folds elegantly in half, and the Lectric XP 2.0 is no exception. It’s an ungainly mess of metal and cables and whatnot sticking every which way. But, the point is that it folds. It takes up far less space than a traditional bike in your garage, so it transports easily.

What I Don’t Like About the Lectric XP 2.0 Electric Bike

There’s a lot that Lectric eBikes got right with the XP 2.0. But, there are some things that they could do better, in my opinion:

Overeager throttle : My biggest gripe about the XP 2.0 is the pedal-assist. It pulls strong, but it feels overeager. There were many times, for example, when I had it set to 3 (out of 5). I would slowly start to pull away from a dead stop, and the motor would suddenly kick in at seemingly full power instead of gradually ramping up to 3. What’s confusing is that it doesn’t seem to happen all the time. It can make for a jerky and somewhat unpredictable ride. After a week, I learned to predict the software’s nuances. But, I still think it could be more gradual and graceful in its “assistance.”

: My biggest gripe about the XP 2.0 is the pedal-assist. It pulls strong, but it feels overeager. There were many times, for example, when I had it set to 3 (out of 5). I would slowly start to pull away from a dead stop, and the motor would suddenly kick in at seemingly full power instead of gradually ramping up to 3. What’s confusing is that it doesn’t seem to happen all the time. It can make for a jerky and somewhat unpredictable ride. After a week, I learned to predict the software’s nuances. But, I still think it could be more gradual and graceful in its “assistance.” It’s heavy : The bike’s extra weight — all 64 pounds (with the battery) — is a welcome feature with respect to durability. In motion, it feels sturdy and sure-footed (another great feature for beginners). But, from a standstill, it’s sluggish to get moving. It’s most noticeable at intersections and traffic lights where I found myself jumping on the manual throttle instead of trying to gain momentum through pedaling. That same weight also makes hopping up and down city curbs a chore, if not impossible.

: The bike’s extra weight — all 64 pounds (with the battery) — is a welcome feature with respect to durability. In motion, it feels sturdy and sure-footed (another great feature for beginners). But, from a standstill, it’s sluggish to get moving. It’s most noticeable at intersections and traffic lights where I found myself jumping on the manual throttle instead of trying to gain momentum through pedaling. That same weight also makes hopping up and down city curbs a chore, if not impossible. It’s not quite waterproof : Lectric cautions that its bikes are water-resistant enough (with an IP65 rating) to survive most rain showers. But they recommend riding only in dry environments, and water damage is not covered under warranty. That’s fine for many people, but if you live somewhere with unpredictable weather, it can be a little dicey trying to protect your $1,000 investment.

: Lectric cautions that its bikes are water-resistant enough (with an IP65 rating) to survive most rain showers. But they recommend riding only in dry environments, and water damage is not covered under warranty. That’s fine for many people, but if you live somewhere with unpredictable weather, it can be a little dicey trying to protect your $1,000 investment. “Hidden” battery lock: For safety and security reasons, the battery locks inside the bike’s frame. The lock is at the bottom of the frame, which I assume is to keep it away from the weather and “hidden” from prying eyes. But, it’s difficult to know whether the key is in the right position to turn the bike on. I found it frustrating to have to reach under the bike, feel around for the keyhole blindly, then turn it one way or another until I got lucky and was able to turn the bike on.

FAQs About the Lectric XP 2.0 Electric Bike

Most owners and e-bike shoppers have questions about who makes the Lectric XP 2.0 Electric Bike, as well as the motor’s capability and how fast it can go.

How Fast Can the Lectric XP 2.0 Go?

The XP 2.0 ships as a Class 2 electric bike, but it’s upgradeable to a Class 3 e-bike (with a 28-mph top speed) via a software update. The legalities of Class 3 e-bikes vary by state, so be sure to check your local laws.

How Long Does Lectric XP 2.0 Last?

The short answer is: It depends. Lectric eBikes claims that, on a full charge (about 4-6 hours), the Lectric XP 2.0 will last for 45 miles or more. However, this all depends on road conditions, weather, how much riders choose to pedal (or not), rider weight, and how much cargo you’re toting.

Who Makes Lectric XP?

All models of the Lectric XP bikes, including the company’s flagship Lectric XP 2.0 and the Lectric Step-Thru 2.0, are made by Lectric eBikes in Phoenix, Arizona.

What Motor Does the Lectric XP Use?

The Lectric XP 2.0 uses a brushless geared rear hub motor that puts out 500W of power with an 800W+ peak. It’s all accessed through five levels of pedal assistance and a manual throttle.

Should You Buy the Lectric XP 2.0 Electric Bike?

Although Lectric eBikes doesn’t specifically call it “an electric bike for the everyman,” that’s exactly what the Lectric XP 2.0 is. It boasts almost every must-have feature that e-bike buyers and owners could expect, including a strong electric motor, beefy brakes and tires, a near-bulletproof frame, an easy-shifting gearbox, an adjustable suspension, and a user-friendly heads-up display — all for under $1,000 delivered. It’s a fantastic electric bike for everyone, from first-time e-bike buyers to commuters to occasional off-road cyclists looking for a little extra pedal power. Despite my minor gripes, I highly recommend the Lectric XP 2.0 Electric Bike as a great turnkey (literally) e-bike.

