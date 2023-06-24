 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The future of e-bikes in U.S. National Parks could be decided in the next few months

Electric bikes are everywhere these days. But should they be allowed on National Park trails too?

Mike Richard
By
Man sitting atop an ebike with mountains and the setting sun in the background.
Himiway Bikes/Unsplash

Thanks to quantum leaps in technology and affordability, electric bikes (or “e-bikes”) are fast overtaking traditional bicycles as the preferred mode of two-wheel transportation for many. That’s true of not just commuters but of off-road and mountain bike riders too. They’re ubiquitous in public parks around the country. But that may soon change in U.S. National Parks, at least, over growing concerns that allowing e-bikes in our most precious and preserved lands may not be such a great idea.

In 2019 (even before the recent ebike boom), former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ordered that electric-powered bicycles be allowed on the same trails as traditional muscle-powered bicycles. His decree was straightforward: “E-bikes shall be allowed where other types of bicycles are allowed; and E-bikes shall not be allowed where other types of bicycles are prohibited.”

Recommended Videos

In his own words, one of the goals of the order was also to “[decrease] regulatory burden.” In layman’s terms, it seems like he couldn’t or didn’t want to be bothered with any relevant studies to support his decision. It was simply a matter of convenience. The order affected all National Park “units,” which includes National Parks plus most other areas under the agency’s management.

Related

Not surprisingly, some environmental groups saw this as a flippant decision, arguing that the Secretary and the agency as a whole should have done more before making a blanket ruling. A representative from the National Parks Conservation Association (an independent, non-profit organization whose mission is to protect and preserve National Parks land) cited this article from the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations:

“Except in emergency situations, a closure, designation, use or activity restriction or condition, or the termination or relaxation of such, which is of a nature, magnitude and duration that will result in a significant alteration in the public use pattern of the park area, adversely affect the park’s natural, aesthetic, scenic or cultural values, require a long-term or significant modification in the resource management objectives of the unit, or is of a highly controversial nature, shall be published as rulemaking in the Federal Register.”

Despite the thick legalese, it seems clear from this rule alone that any decision that could significantly change the flow or natural aesthetic of any park requires serious consideration beyond just the head honcho’s say-so. Last May, a U.S. District Judge agreed, ruling that Berhardt should have taken a closer look at the potential impacts before rolling out the welcome mat to these next-gen two-wheelers.

Fast-forward to this week. On Tuesday, the National Park Service officially announced in a news release that it’s taking a closer look. Electric bikes continue to be allowed in the meantime. But, the agency wants to hear from the public and government agencies on their thoughts about the future of e-bikes within the National Park Service system.

What do you think about allowing e-bikes in our National Parks? Should they be treated the same as their pedal-powered counterparts? Or should they be banned like, say, electric scooters? The period for the public to submit comments on the future of ebikes in our National Parks is open from now through July 21, 2023. Visit this link and click Open for Comment to share your thoughts!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Take a break at one of these U.S. National Parks this winter
From snowy vistas to winter sun and everything in-between, winter is a great time to explore U.S. National Parks

There's never really a bad time to visit a U.S. National Park. At any time of the year, they have plenty to offer, but some parks can be inhospitable during the height of summer thanks to massive crowds and sky-high temperatures. Winter is an especially unique time of year to explore, with landscapes and wildlife changing and adapting to the season. With fewer vehicles on the road and fewer hikers on the trail, you can feel as though the whole park is yours when you visit during what most people — wrongly — call the off-season.

National Parks have something on offer for everyone, too. Whether you're looking for wildlife or hiking trails, opportunities for winter camping, or a sightseeing break to mix up your journey to or from a ski resort. There are over four-hundred national parks to choose from in the U.S. and reducing it down to just a few for winter has been no easy task, but these — we think — are the best national parks to visit in winter.

Read more
Plan a trip to see some incredible fall foliage: 7 stellar spots across the U.S.
The fall colors will be gorgeous in these travel destinations
A pop of fall color in Oak Glen, California (in the San Bernardino Mountains).

The weather is cooler. The nights are longer. The tree leaves are starting to change colors. Finally, fall is here. And now, we have to think about where to go to find the best fall foliage.

Whether you need a quick weekend getaway, a nice change of scenery as you “work from home”, or another good reason to travel for great fall foliage, we have you covered. As we enter into a new season, let’s discover some new ideas for fall travel. Come for the colorful fall foliage, and stay for the stunning mountain views, the friendly locals, various pleasant surprises, and a whole lot of good vibes. 
It’s OK to not want to chase the “endless summer”

Read more
Rad Power E-Bikes Are Probably in Your Town: Are They Worth the Hype?
Should You Invest in a Rad Power E-Bike?
The Rad Power showroom

If you’re seen a growing number of bicycles whizzing by at unusually high speeds, it’s not your imagination. The e-bike revolution is here, and among the most popular brands is Rad Power, which manufactures a wide variety of e-bike styles to suit a range of purposes. One of the most unique aspects of Rad Power involves its shops and service centers, which are more like high-end car dealerships than typical bike stores. These shops are popping up all over the country, from Seattle to New York.

So the question is: Are Rad Power e-bikes worth the hype? I’ve not only had the chance to try out several of the models and have visited a handful of the stores, but I have also tested them alongside dozens of e-bikes from other leading brands. Here’s what I think about Rad Power.

Read more