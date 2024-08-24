These are our favorite luxury camping sites in the U.S.

Summer’s end might be just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean all your activities are over. With the end of the summer season, many are gearing up to return to school or work, meaning it’s time to cram in all of the last-minute trips possible. The end of the season also marks an ideal weather to take those final trips, as the weather is starting to cool off but you still have the privilege of longer days. With this in mind, now is the perfect time to head off on those final summer camping trips and make those last-minute summer memories. However, not any camping trip will do, across the United States there are plenty of luxury camping sites, also known as glamping, that can get you out in nature with style. These luxury camping sites are full of amenities to make your camping trip fun and comfortable.

The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, Montana

Located in Greenough, Montana, The Resort at Paws Up is an award-winning luxury campsite with everything you and the rest of your crew. With 100 miles of trails and 10 miles of river, the site has plenty of activities to explore. After exploring the over 70 activities available, you can rest in one of three lodging options the resort offers. Choose between a luxury home, safari-style tent, or secluded tree house to lay your head and enjoy the beauty of nature. Perfect for families, groups, or work events, there’s a little bit of everything here. Available year-round, The Resort at Paws Up is also ideal for a vacation during any season.

Borealis Basecamp in Fairbanks, Alaska

There’s no doubt that the Aurora Borealis is one of the most beautiful phenomena to experience. Those wanting to see the wonderful sight in person should do so with every luxury amenity available at Borealis Basecamp in Fairbanks, Alaska. Placed on 100 acres of boreal forest, the Borealis Basecamp is a one-of-a-kind experience that combines a unique igloo design with luxury beds and details. Available from summer to winter, this basecamp includes igloos with a clear dome for viewing, cubes with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a cube suite ready for the whole family. You can also find various activities you would expect to find in Alaska, such as dog sledding, an Arctic circle tour, and a reindeer walking experience.

Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend, Tennessee

Tucked in the foothills of The Great Smoky Mountains, the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend, Tennessee, is a quaint vacation spot that lets you live outdoors with all of the bells and whistles of a luxury hotel. Choose between RV and tents, tiny homes, cabins, and glamping options that are all luxurious in their separate ways. Although Little Arrow Outdoor Resort’s amenities are more subtle than the rest, they’re equally as high-end and lush. On the property, guests will find a 24/7 coffee lounge and kids playground, a pool, a dog park, two luxury bath houses, a 24/7 laundry facility, sports courts, and community fire pits. Much more cozy and quaint, this outdoor resort gives you the feel of camping out in the stars with all the comforts of home.

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in River Ranch, Florida

Getting to combine a resort and rodeo into one luxury accommodation is a unique chance on a camping trip, which is why the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo is a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to fulfill their inner cowboy. Multiple accommodation sites such as teepees, wagons, glamping tents, lodges, and family-sized suites make up the resort, giving you and your group plenty of space to explore. Unique experiences await, such as an escape room, horseback riding, mini golf, petting farms, pools, and so much more. A different type of outdoor experience, this Florida Dude Ranch is the perfect way to indulge in those final summer moments.

Treebones Resort in Big Sur, California

Big Sur is home to multiple camping sites, each of them with unique opportunities to bask in the California sun and nature. However, the Treebones Resort is a premier glamping site that caters to those wanting to fully enjoy the Californian landscape. With a minimum age restriction of 13 years old, this relaxing resort is made to enjoy and rest. With limited power and access to your devices, this resort is for those looking for a vacation they can experience in the moment without the constant reminder of outside life. At this glamping site, guests can choose to stay in one of their comfortable yurts, which give you the chance to experience nature up close. To help get you in a relaxing mood, this resort comes with multiple massage options to help you unwind throughout your trip.

Ulum Moab in Moab, Utah

Although Utah is known for its camping sites, the Ulum Moab is a new option that is sure to dazzle anyone. A high-end resort, Ulum Moab manages to blend innovation and the beauty of the American Southwest. Using local stone, natural wood, and polished concrete, this resort lets your entire experience feel like you’re outside. With plenty of light shining through, you can thoroughly enjoy nature from the comfort of your room. Each luxury tent is complete with in-tent cooling, wood-burning stoves, private decks, rain showers, luxury bath amenities, linens, furnishings, and electricity. A modern retreat for those looking to enjoy the vastness of the scenery.

Asheville Glamping in Asheville, North Carolina

If you’re looking for a luxury experience for the whole family, Asheville Glamping has the perfect blend of high-end and family fun. From their unique accommodation setup to exciting river activities, everyone can make the best memories at Asheville. Their dome suites are the perfect place for a family, including an indoor slide to tire out the little ones. With amenities that you make feel at home, there’s no reason why you wouldn’t wake up refreshed and joyful, surrounded by nature. For those with four-legged friends, Asheville Glamping also offers dog-friendly domes, making it optimal for the whole family.

Collective Retreats

Finding the right luxury camping experience near you can be a challenge, especially if you don’t reside near an area known for camping. However, companies like Collective Retreats are looking to change that by offering their luxury accommodations in various locations for you to enjoy. With locations in Wolcott, Colorado, Governor’s Island, New York, Wimberley, Texas, and Sonoma, California, there are plenty of chances of staying at one of these high-end experiences. Considering Collective Retreats spans various locations and regions, each stay is unique to the area, meaning you’ll never experience the same thing twice. Tents with 1500-thread count linens and an antler chandler await, along with fine dining using ingredients local to the area. Outdoor experiences at each location give you the chance to enjoy each site differently, giving you the best of America’s nature.

Alila Ventana Big Sur in Big Sur, California

With so many options in Big Sur, it’s easy to see why there is more than one luxury campsite available. With Alila Ventana Big Sur, you can get more of a resort feel, nestled in one of the country’s most iconic locations. While Alila offers suites and guestrooms, more nature-inspired travelers can opt for their glamping accommodations. Equipped with fire pits, instant hot and cold water, electric lamps, USB outlets, a communication system for guests, and a high-end bathhouse, these glamping tents are excellent choices. On the resort property, you’ll also find swimming pools, fitness studios, and dining experiences. Getting you closer to nature without sacrificing creature comforts, Alila is a great way of experiencing everything Big Sur has to offer.

Under Canvas

If you’re looking to experience one of the more iconic locations in the United States, you’ll likely be able to find an Under Canvas accommodation. With several locations near some of the most visited parts of the country, Under Canvas has all of your luxury requisitions covered. Locations include Yosemite, Acadia, Bryce Canyon, Glacier, Great Smoky Mountains, Lake Powell, Moab, Mount Rushmore, North Yellowstone, West Yellowstone, Zion, and ULUM Moab. The ability to visit an Under Canvas at any of these locations while still getting luxury treatment makes it an ideal place to rest. Under Canvas, locations include fine dining options, experience coordinators, dog-friendly facilities, and so much more.