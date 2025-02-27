CampOut is an ultra-modular truck camper designed for however you adventure

Some overlanders relish finding a way to make all the comforts of home portable enough to take into the backcountry. For others, less is truly more. Such is the case with Four Wheel Campers, who recently debuted one of the most compact, lightweight, and modular truck campers we’ve ever seen. It’s purpose-built to move, evolve, and adapt to your personal brand of adventuring.

Four Wheel Campers’ history dates back to 1972 when the truck camper market was still in its infancy. It’s credited as one of the OGs that built the truck camper market from scratch. Now, the California brand brings its considerable design expertise to bear on the all-new CampOut. It’s a unique, slide-in truck camper that is purpose-built to be modular, so you can build yours out to suit your exact style of overlanding. The base footprint weighs well under 1,000 pounds, so it’s designed to be installed in just about any medium to full-size pickup on the market with a five- to eight-foot bed (hint: that’s most of them!).

Recommended Videos

Inside, the CampOut is made to be customized and repurposed on the fly for maximum live/work/play versatility. In its base configuration, the interior is outfitted with two tall modular towers on either side of the door. One houses a Power module, including a lithium battery, an energy management system, a 30-amp converter, and DC-to-DC truck charging hardware. Hardcore overlanders can upgrade the system to add a second battery, a 2,000-watt inverter, and 500 watts of rooftop-mounted solar. In any configuration, this truck camper moves seamlessly from off-grid exploration to front-country camping via battery power and shore power, respectively.

The other Utility tower houses the camper’s stove and propane setup with extra room down below for storage. A cab-over extended double bed is likewise standard, allowing room for two adults to sleep comfortably. Four Wheel Campers also includes essentials like a powered roof vent, a sliding side window, interior LED lighting, and an exterior porch light.

From here, the only limit to building out the CampOut is the buyer’s budget. FWC offers a long list of available options and accessories, including a variety of solar packages, two portable toilet options, an automatic roof lift, a Truma furnace, a king-sized bed — the list goes on. Buyers can also kit out the kitchen to include even more creature comforts like an induction cooktop and Dometic portable chest fridge. The exterior is equipped with a MOLLE panel and three vertical L-tracks for adding outdoor gear mounts and racks.

Introducing The CampOut | Modular Slide-In Truck Campers by Four Wheel Campers

The CampOut is available now with a starting price of $25,995. Four Wheel Campers offers in-house installation at its headquarters in Woodland, California, or more than a dozen dealers around the US. Because the modular design packs flat, the CampOut is also available for shipping directly to your door to assemble at home.

Shop Now