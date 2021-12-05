10 Cool Camping Gear and Accessories You Need

Whether you’re a first-time camper or a seasoned outdoor veteran, choosing the right camping gear for your trip can really make or break your experience. There are plenty of products that can enhance your next trip into the wilderness, check out our favorite innovative camping items.

Fragrance with Benefits

We all hate mosquitos, but they seem to love humans. Fragrance with Benefits is taking a new approach to mosquito repellent. Fragrance with Benefits offers travel-sized aromatic perfumes, body creams, and shower gels with the added benefit of natural, insect repelling essential oils. The citrus-based fragrances are unisex and are a refreshing change compared to smelly repellents on the market.

Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

Save time with this self-cleaning water bottle that cleans the inner surfaces of the bottle by neutralizing odor-causing bacteria and viruses. Just by the touch of a button, the bottle self-cleans by activating every two hours to keep your bottle fresh and smelly-free. A double bonus is that it uses non-toxic mercury-free UV-C LED technology to sanitize the water in 60 seconds. The double-wall vacuum insulated, and stainless-steel bottle keeps your water cold for 24 hours and hot for 12.

Wearable Sleeping Bag

How convenient would it be to not have to deal with the mess of perfectly trying to pack your sleeping bag back into its bag? Or better yet not have to deal with getting out of your sleeping bag to face the cold? A wearable sleeping bag is the solution. With its unique bottom zipper, campers can just unzip the bottom to walk around or unzip the arm zippers to read or eat. The hoodie sleeping bag has a cotton stuffing that is lightweight and a polyester shell that keeps heat in and moisture out (it works in temperatures as low as 20 degrees). A bonus is that the sleeping bag is machine washable.

Pocket Shower

This simple and easy-to-use shower has black fabric that soaks up the sun during the day, resulting in an 8-minute warm shower later. Just hang it off a branch and start cleansing. It has a contoured shower head and a twist mechanism for turning on and off the water flow. The shower zips into a pouch that measures 3 x 6 inches and weighs just 4.25 ounces.

Net Cocoon for Hammock

This mosquito net cocoon is made for a bug-free sleeping experience because it completely encloses a hammock to protect sleepers from biting insects. The netting is so fine that it’s able to keep out the smallest of bugs including sand flies, fleas, gnats, mosquitos, midges, and no-see-ums. The cocoon comes with 100 inches of cord on each side to support the net and two sets of zippers for easy in and out access.

Smartphone Fish Finder

The T-BOX (SP200) mounts onto a boat with access to a 12-volt power supply (not included). The SonarPhone turns your smartphone or tablet into a fully functional sonar system that uses WiFi to transmit to your device. You don’t need cell phone coverage to use it, the SonarPhone works anywhere in the world. The SonarPhone creates its own WiFi hotspot and you can share your signal with as many people as you wish. The software App is downloaded for free from the App Store and works with both Android and IOS systems. All SonarPhone T-BOXes come with a neoprene armband so you will always have easy access to your phone display.

Hand Crank Blender

Blend up tasty margaritas, healthy smoothies, protein shakes, sauces, pancake batter, and more without the need for an outlet. This compact hand crank blender weighs 4.7 pounds and can be taken anywhere.

Glow in the Dark Bocce Balls

Why not have some fun in the dark while on your camping adventure? This bocce ball set glows in the dark. No more having to go to sleep once the sun sets!

Multi-Tool Axe

The handiest axe you’ll ever come across is right here! With 31 features, this multi-tool axe is ready for any situation, from chopping, clearing debris, demolition, and pounding in and removing tent stakes. Functions include a pry bar, seat belt cutter, hatchet blade, gas valve wrench, bottle opener, hardened steel glass breaker, and more. The survival axe is large enough to do damage yet compact to fit in the glove box or small bag.

Foldable Kayak

This is the lightest and most portable kayak you’ll ever experience. The Inlet folding kayak is quite frankly an origami kayak. It’s designed for flat water and is quick to assemble. The kayak is nine feet and weighs 20 pounds. It’s compact enough to store in your car trunk, and you can even check it on a plane!

