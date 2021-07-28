The 7 Best Wheelchair-Accessible Campgrounds in America

Though often overlooked, there are a growing number of ways that the outdoors are becoming more wheelchair-accessible. One way to get outside is to pack up the car, a camper, or even an RV and head for a beautiful campground in one of America’s stunning landscapes. But once you’re there, it is important to know that a wheelchair-accessible campground will be available. Though there are more popping up all across the country, these are just a few of the best with ADA compliance. That means you’ll find accessible bathrooms and showers, plenty of wide parking spaces, tables with long overhangs and paved paths, or the ability to see the sights.

Navajo Lake Resort and Campground

Arboles, Colorado

Navajo Lakes campground is among the very best wheelchair-accessible options in the country. Thanks to the many paved paths and the very accessible clubhouse and amenities, it is quite easy to navigate and enjoy the campground. Amenities include a laundry facility, covered pavilion, and a shuttle to the state park which is home to Colorado’s second-largest lake. Portable fire pits are also available if you are lucky enough to secure one.

Grand Canyon National Park

Arizona

Choose between Mather Campground and the Desert View Campground which are both along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon which is the most wheelchair-accessible part of the national park. In addition to a handicap-friendly campground, visitors will also find many paved paths and wheelchair-accessible trails. You can even request a scenic drive accessibility permit for unfettered views from trails closed to the public. The pass also includes a guide to accessible shuttles.

Acadia National Park

Mount Desert Island, Maine

Blackwoods and Seawall Campgrounds both provide accessible accommodations. Both have accessible bathrooms and access to the amphitheater. The stores and restaurants within the park are accessible as well as the many paved trails. Though steep inclines might call for assistance, wheelchairs can easily handle most of what the park has to offer. Echo lake is even accessible thanks to its paved path to the water.

Crystal Coves State Park

Newport Beach, California

Those riding along the Pacific Coast Highway should consider pulling over at this state park. The campgrounds include six accessible sites as well as two accessible cottages should you want a change of pace. The park preserves stunning landscapes and beaches which can be explored with the rental beach wheelchairs available.

Yellowstone National Park

Idaho, Montana, Wyoming

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most iconic national parks in all of the United States. Fortunately, it also has good accessible campground options. All campgrounds have at least one accessible campsite and there are even maintained backcountry accessible sites. Though the park continues to work toward becoming more accessible, many areas are already wheelchair accessible. Of course, many of the very popular areas such as Old Faithful have good pathways.

Beaver Lake Campground

Custer, South Dakota

The newer additions to this campground are wheelchair accessible and include paved paths to the campground’s amenities such as the bathroom, store, laundry facilities, and more. While the campground includes everything you could need, the best part of all is its location. Beaver Lake is central to many of the attractions near Custer such as Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park, and Jewel Cave National Monument.

Great Sand Dunes National Park

Colorado

Accessible camping is available at Great Sand Dunes National Park’s Piñon Flats campground. However, what makes this selection so tempting is that it is totally wheelchair accessible thanks to beach wheelchairs that are available for rental. With the larger tires, there are few places in the park that cannot be reached. Star Dune in particular is a favorite and even the beach and stream that pool during the rainy season can be enjoyed.

