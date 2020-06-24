The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Welcome to Grooming Journals, where we talk to men across the country about one of their most intimate daily investments: Grooming.

This week, Phillip Holmes talks to our Style and Grooming Editor, Christian Gollayan, about his tips and tricks to looking presentable at all times, especially in our current virtual working culture, where we’re constantly on video conference calls. After all, the 34-year-old freelance stylist and content creator knows his way behind — and in front of — the camera as he began his career as a styling manager for Gap Inc., and has since consulted on marketing projects for legacy brands like BMW, Jaguar, Gillette, and more. He’ll also be consulting on our annual Grooming Awards on July 8 as a panelist. Read on to learn more about his personal care routine.

Occupation: Content Creator and Freelance Fashion Stylist

Age: 34

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Hobbies: Fashion and Traveling

Skin Type: Oily to Combination

Hair Type: Fine

Morning Grooming Routine

My sense of presentation comes from my mother. Growing up, she taught us that a gentleman always takes care of himself, he always makes sure he smells nice, takes care of his sweat stains on his shirts, and keeps his fingernails clean. I remember at 10 years old I started clipping my fingernails and putting on clear nail polish, and showering twice a day to make sure I’m always presentable.

Body Wash: Jack Black Turbo Wash Energizing Cleanser

During the warmer months here in Phoenix, it gets so humid and hot here, so I usually shower twice a day in the morning and evening. I love using Jack Black’s body wash because it’s eucalyptus-infused and leaves you feeling so fresh.

Shampoo and Conditioner: Dove Men + Care 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Honestly, I use this shampoo and conditioner because it gets the job done, and my partner loves how it smells. I can only wash my hair every two weeks. If I wash it more frequently, then my hair tends to feel dry.

Face Wash: Curology The Cleanser

There’s that saying, “Black don’t crack,” and I’m trying to keep it that way by taking care of my skin. After my morning shower, I rinse my face with a fresh warm towel, then I rinse my face with cold water to help de-puff my skin before applying my cleanser. A few months ago, I [started] using Curology, and I’ve been a huge advocate ever since. They send you a customized skincare routine, and I’ve been loving their cleanser, which is gentle, and doesn’t dry my skin out.

Moisturizer: Curology The Moisturizer

Because the weather here in Phoenix is so hot and humid during the day, it’s hard to find a moisturizer that keeps my skin hydrated without making it look dewy. I found using Curology’s moisturizer does just that.

Eye Cream: Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream

I love this eye cream because you can immediately see it working. It’s super moisturizing, and contains hyaluronic acid, which helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. I can feel my skin’s puffiness reduce right after I put it on.

Lotion: Dr. Bronner’s Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

My skin tends to feel dry in the morning, so after my morning shower, I like to rub coconut oil into my elbows, knees, and hands to make sure they’re super moisturized, so I’m not ashy, as they say.

Makeup: Maybeline Facestudio Master Prime

If I’m going to be in front of a camera that day, I like to put on this primer around my T-zone, which helps remove the shine off my face.

Clipper and Trimmer: Andis Professional Cordless Lithium Ion Master Clipper

Pre-pandemic, I would go to the barbershop every two weeks to trim my hair and beard. But now, I’ve been doing a lot more hair maintenance at home, and I’ve been loving Andis’ wireless clippers. Every morning, after I’ve put on my face products, I use the clipper to make sure my line up and beard maintain their super clean, sharp lines and stay looking presentable.

Razor: The Art of Shaving Safety Razor

If I want an even closer shave at the top part of my beard, I turn to The Art of Shaving’s safety razor, which I use every other day.

Deodorant: Dove Men + Care Clean Comfort Deodorant

This deodorant goes on clear, includes moisturizing benefits, and lasts all day.

Cologne: Bond No. 9 Hamptons

Smelling great is important to me, and I go through a rotation of colognes depending on the season. Right now my summer fragrance is Bond No. 9’s Hamptons, which smells wonderfully floral and woody.

Nighttime Grooming Routine

Body Wash: Olay Moisturizer Ribbons Plus

My nighttime routine is pretty similar to my morning one, but sometimes I like to switch up my products depending on my mood. I also like to use this body wash by Olay, which moisturizes and cleanses.

Moisturizer: Aesop B Triple C Facial Balancing Gel

When I was living in Australia, I fell in love with Aesop, which is an Australian luxury skincare brand. I really like to use their balancing gel, which is thicker than my other moisturizers, but works great at night, when I’m trying to keep my face as hydrated as possible.

Eye Cream: Olay Regenerist Retinol Eye Cream

Retinol is a great active ingredient that can plump your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, especially around your eyes, which is why I like to put on this eye cream from Olay before I go to bed.

Hair Product: Sportin Waves Gel Pomade

Right now I have a low Caesar haircut, and in the evening, I put a dab of this pomade throughout my hair, then wear a durag on overnight to maintain my waves. In the morning, I’ll take my cap off and use a soft bristle brush to run through my hair. Then I put a little bit of this again on my hair for a slight hold throughout the day.

Face Mask: Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask

Every few weeks, I love to use Tatcha’s face mask, which is super moisturizing and leaves my skin feeling plump and hydrated.

