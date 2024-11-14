Seasonal coffee flavors to look forward to

The latter part of the year often gets coffee lovers in all their glory — from seasonal autumn flavors like pumpkin spice to winter coffee blends. To get the scoop on what to expect this winter, we interviewed Barista in Residence at Califia Farms, Yoshawn L. Smith.

Yoshawn is a seasoned barista and a native of Los Angeles who discovered his passion for coffee in 2012. As the reigning 2023 Barista League Champion, Yoshawn’s expertise shines through in his daily work and as Califia Farm’s barista in residence, representing the brand at major events like Expo West and the Specialty Coffee Expo. To get in the winter spirit, we asked Yoshawn his thoughts on upcoming winter coffee flavor combinations for 2024.

Winter 2024 seasonal flavor predictions

With pumpkin spice coffee being the go-to for autumn, we asked Yoshawn what he envisions as the winter’s “pumpkin spice” equivalent. He quickly jumped in, noting that “peppermint mocha is a go-to holiday coffee flavor that is definitely this winter’s pumpkin spice equivalent. It’s a comforting classic that always makes people feel festive and notes of chocolate and peppermint help enhance the flavor of any coffee.”

“I think we’ll see it used in multiple formats this winter – not just in your typical hot latte, too. If you love the creamy foam tops on your latte, get excited to see peppermint-flavored cold foams at your local coffee shops this season. While most people might think they need to visit a cafe to enjoy the cold foam trend, you can easily recreate a creamy top at home and experiment by adding peppermint mocha’s flavor.” Yoshawn uses Califia Farms’ Peppermint Mocha Almond Creamer at home, which sits on top of coffee like a cold foam.

Fruit-infused coffees

To our surprise, Yoshawn also noted he thinks winter 2024 will bring more fruit-infused coffees. He said: “lots of local shops were experimenting with citrus during the fall so we’ll likely see seasonal fruits come into play. I’m excited to see more coffee drinks infused with winter fruits like orange iced lattes or mochas and even cranberry-infused cold brew for more adventurous coffee drinkers.”

“There are ways you can integrate fruits into your coffee at home with homemade simple syrups, too. To make your own fruit-infused syrup, simply combine one part water and one part sugar with 4 parts of your favorite winter fruit into a small saucepan and heat over medium for about 5 minutes until the sugar has fully dissolved. Fruits like oranges, cranberries, pomegranates or even persimmons can bring a fun wintery twist to your homemade coffee syrup. For a smoother coffee drink, I always strain out the additional fruit from my syrup with a fine sieve.”

“To make your own fruity coffee beverage this season, add a few teaspoons of your homemade syrup to your favorite cold brew or brewed hot coffee. If I’m in a time crunch, Califia Farms Pure Black Medium Roast Cold Brew is a convenient option to make quick, at-home coffee drinks.”

Making iced coffee festive for winter

Iced coffee lovers sometimes feel left out when it comes to fun, seasonal twists on the drink — which seem to always be in hot varieties. We asked Yoshawn for his recommendations on making iced coffee that still feels like a festive winter drink. He said:

“Iced coffee is definitely a year-round drink, especially among younger coffee drinkers. But even though it’s on ice, you can still make it feel festive and cozy. Start off by adding flavors like peppermint, gingerbread, or cinnamon. A splash of flavored syrup, a sprinkle of spice, or a flavorful creamer can instantly bring seasonal cheer.”

“Next, add garnishes like whipped cream, a drizzle of chocolate or caramel sauce, festive sprinkles, or throw a candy cane in as your ‘spoon’ for a little extra sweetness. Even putting your iced coffee into a holiday or seasonal glass can make it feel festive.”

Milk alternatives for coffee

Milk alternatives, such as oat milk or almond milk, continue to remain popular amongst coffee drinkers in 2024. We asked Yoshawn his thoughts on using these alternative milks in winter coffee drinks:

“Plant milks are now at almost every coffee shop and have solidly entered the mainstream. High quality plant milks like Califia Farms’s Oat Barista Blend or Almond Barista Blend make it easy to froth and foam for that silky milk texture. That texture helps flavors to seamlessly blend in for a comforting, delicious experience. Each variety of flavor – from coconut, to almond to oat – has its own distinct taste that can really enhance coffee.

For example, oat milk has a mildly sweet and creamy taste while coconut milk is a bit saltier, so that makes a great compliment to espresso. Oat milk in particular, is beloved for its frothing ability, as its smooth texture makes an ideal canvas for things like latte art. Almond milk has a delicate, nutty flavor that pairs best with light or medium roast coffee, particularly in cold brew, as the brew’s minor sweetness enhances almond milk’s nutty flavor without causing separation.

Additionally, plant milks often have lower acidity compared to dairy milk, which reduces the likelihood of curdling (a pain point among aspiring baristas!). Plant milk also provides that irresistibly good, creamy taste.”

Crafting winter coffee drinks at home

According to Yoshawn, the trick to a comforting coffee drink at home is the quality of the ingredients you use. During our interview, he noted, ” There are endless combinations for at-home holiday coffee drinks, but you can easily recreate your own creations if you always have three main ingredients on hand – homemade syrups, top-quality beans, and plant milk.

“If you’re serious about your at-home coffee experience, it’s worth investing in the right tools, like a quality hand frother, to achieve silky milk—a latte essential. Other things to have on hand to add fun and flavor include cocoa powder for mochas, spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for warm, festive drinks, flavored creamers, and some fun garnishes like whipped cream, sprinkles, or crushed candy.”