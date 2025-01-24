5 easy tricks to craft light cocktails without sacrificing flavor

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mix with NA amaro Change up your sweetener Dilute (smartly) Choose healthier garnishes But do stretch it out Swap traditional dairy for nut milks

Many of us vowed to lose a few pounds in 2025. A great way to do that is to streamline your intake, trimming the fat on both what you eat as well as what you drink. That’s where a good lean cocktail comes in—a quality mixed drink without all the excess.

There are a lot of creative ways to tone down a cocktail. Best, you don’t have to sacrifice flavor. You just have to be inventive with your approach, utilizing new ingredients or swapping some up for practically identical but decidedly healthier alternatives.

Follow these tips to make light cocktails that taste like, well, regular cocktails.

Mix with NA amaro

It may sound like an oxymoron but this is a great way to both lower the ABV and caloric value of your cocktail. By all means, stick to mocktails and NA drinks if that’s your thing, but if you’re looking for a small cheat code that will make your Negroni a little more fit, this is a great route to take.

With a Negroni, you’re essentially swapping out the Campari but with the right combination of NA spirits, you can ditch the vermouth too. And because amaro is so flexible, it works great in so many other cocktails. We at The Manual happen to think that within the realm of non-alcoholic spirits, the amari are the best-tasting so far. Perhaps we’ll see more improvement in other categories as 2025 stretches its legs.

Change up your sweetener

Simple syrup is so 20 years ago. There are other, better, healthier ways to sweeten up a drink. Think honey syrup, agave nectar, maple syrup, and more. With honey, you can go in a number of directions as there are many kinds of the stuff, varying in color and flavor quite dramatically.

Also, keep in mind the many other things that can bring sweetness to a drink. Fresh juice, for example, or good mixing sodas like Squirt. Just don’t be combining boiling water and industrialized sugar and expecting that to improve a cocktail.

Dilute (smartly)

Don’t just add water to cocktail and expect a leaner edition. Sure, that’ll stretch it out, but it’s not going to cut any fat. Plus, it’ll mess up your rations and you’ll likely end up with a drink that’s seriously lacking in terms of flavor. Instead, consider upping your ice count for drinks served on the rocks. For stirred drinks, try stirring a bit longer on the ice before straining, as you’ll take on a bit more water without overly diluting the drink.

Choose healthier garnishes

Perhaps this is more of a bonus, but you can add some healthy ingredients to cocktails that look good and complement the drink. So, ditch the bacon and whatever else the diner is putting atop your Bloody Mary and try bunches of fresh herbs or edible flowers. You can use all kinds of citrus and dried fruits as well. As spring approaches, consider frozen fruit like berries or grapes, as you might ice. It’ll chill the drink while offering some complementary flavors. And if it is a towering Bloody Mary you’re after, forego the bacon and friend chicken pieces for a healthier garnish like pickled vegetables.

But do stretch it out

Stretching a cocktail out is rarely a bad idea, as it can make one drink feel like two or three. But you need to be savvy about what you’re using. Dilution does not work in this instance. Go with a quality complementary soda, juice, or low-octane seltzer. A gin and tonic is a great cocktail to elongate, as a good gin can withstand the added liquid. You can also add lower-proof ingredients to many drinks, like vermouths or liqueurs. In fact, consider swapping out traditional spirits for liqueurs in general, as the flavors often line up, and you’re left without about half of the alcohol percentage. Use something like Cardamaro in place of whiske, or a floral liqueur like Italicus in place of gin.

Swap traditional dairy for nut milks

Regular dairy plugged into drinks can be pretty fatty. Nut milks can be more interesting, all while offering less flab. Drinks like White Russian’s and Hot Buttered Rum’s can be moderated with the right substitute. There are all kinds of great nut milks on the market these days, ranging from almond and pistachio to walnut. Play around to find one that works particularly well with the cocktail of your choosing.

Keep in mind that alternative milks don’t often mix as well, at least not right away, so consider upping that shake or stir time when making your favorite drink. Some drinks might even benefit from a quick pulse in a blender.

Here’s to a healthier 2025. If you’re still engaging in Dry January, hats off to you. If you need some inspiration, check out some of the best mocktail recipes out there.