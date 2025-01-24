 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

5 easy tricks to craft light cocktails without sacrificing flavor

Trim some fat on your mixed drink

By
Negroni sbagliato
bhofack2 / iStock

Many of us vowed to lose a few pounds in 2025. A great way to do that is to streamline your intake, trimming the fat on both what you eat as well as what you drink. That’s where a good lean cocktail comes in—a quality mixed drink without all the excess.

There are a lot of creative ways to tone down a cocktail. Best, you don’t have to sacrifice flavor. You just have to be inventive with your approach, utilizing new ingredients or swapping some up for practically identical but decidedly healthier alternatives.

Recommended Videos

Follow these tips to make light cocktails that taste like, well, regular cocktails.

Related

Mix with NA amaro

Wilderton Aperitivo and citrus.
Wilderton

It may sound like an oxymoron but this is a great way to both lower the ABV and caloric value of your cocktail. By all means, stick to mocktails and NA drinks if that’s your thing, but if you’re looking for a small cheat code that will make your Negroni a little more fit, this is a great route to take.

With a Negroni, you’re essentially swapping out the Campari but with the right combination of NA spirits, you can ditch the vermouth too. And because amaro is so flexible, it works great in so many other cocktails. We at The Manual happen to think that within the realm of non-alcoholic spirits, the amari are the best-tasting so far. Perhaps we’ll see more improvement in other categories as 2025 stretches its legs.

Change up your sweetener

simple syrup
NA

Simple syrup is so 20 years ago. There are other, better, healthier ways to sweeten up a drink. Think honey syrup, agave nectar, maple syrup, and more. With honey, you can go in a number of directions as there are many kinds of the stuff, varying in color and flavor quite dramatically.

Also, keep in mind the many other things that can bring sweetness to a drink. Fresh juice, for example, or good mixing sodas like Squirt. Just don’t be combining boiling water and industrialized sugar and expecting that to improve a cocktail.

Dilute (smartly)

Harvey Wallbanger cocktail
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Don’t just add water to cocktail and expect a leaner edition. Sure, that’ll stretch it out, but it’s not going to cut any fat. Plus, it’ll mess up your rations and you’ll likely end up with a drink that’s seriously lacking in terms of flavor. Instead, consider upping your ice count for drinks served on the rocks. For stirred drinks, try stirring a bit longer on the ice before straining, as you’ll take on a bit more water without overly diluting the drink.

Choose healthier garnishes

Bloody Mary
Johann Trasch / Unsplash

Perhaps this is more of a bonus, but you can add some healthy ingredients to cocktails that look good and complement the drink. So, ditch the bacon and whatever else the diner is putting atop your Bloody Mary and try bunches of fresh herbs or edible flowers. You can use all kinds of citrus and dried fruits as well. As spring approaches, consider frozen fruit like berries or grapes, as you might ice. It’ll chill the drink while offering some complementary flavors. And if it is a towering Bloody Mary you’re after, forego the bacon and friend chicken pieces for a healthier garnish like pickled vegetables.

But do stretch it out

gin and tonic
Vlad Tchompalov / Unsplash

Stretching a cocktail out is rarely a bad idea, as it can make one drink feel like two or three. But you need to be savvy about what you’re using. Dilution does not work in this instance. Go with a quality complementary soda, juice, or low-octane seltzer. A gin and tonic is a great cocktail to elongate, as a good gin can withstand the added liquid. You can also add lower-proof ingredients to many drinks, like vermouths or liqueurs. In fact, consider swapping out traditional spirits for liqueurs in general, as the flavors often line up, and you’re left without about half of the alcohol percentage. Use something like Cardamaro in place of whiske, or a floral liqueur like Italicus in place of gin.

Swap traditional dairy for nut milks

A banana shake with bananas, nuts, wooden spoons, coaster, and a glass of milk.
KOVALOVA VIKTORIIA / Shutterstock

Regular dairy plugged into drinks can be pretty fatty. Nut milks can be more interesting, all while offering less flab. Drinks like White Russian’s and Hot Buttered Rum’s can be moderated with the right substitute. There are all kinds of great nut milks on the market these days, ranging from almond and pistachio to walnut. Play around to find one that works particularly well with the cocktail of your choosing.

Keep in mind that alternative milks don’t often mix as well, at least not right away, so consider upping that shake or stir time when making your favorite drink. Some drinks might even benefit from a quick pulse in a blender.

Here’s to a healthier 2025. If you’re still engaging in Dry January, hats off to you. If you need some inspiration, check out some of the best mocktail recipes out there.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
The sweet toothed with love these easy batched holiday cocktails
Create big batches of up to 32 servings, then kick back and enjoy your party
sweet batched holiday cocktails skrewball 6 2020 241 1

Here at The Manual we're big fans of batched cocktails, especially when you're hosting a large group. Being able to mix your cocktails in advance leaves you free to attend to all the other business of hosting, like greeting people, preparing food, and having some fun yourself instead of running back and forth to the kitchen all night as you frantically try to make more drinks.

That's especially useful during the holidays, when you might be hosting a more elaborate gathering and you'll benefit immensely from having drinks pre-prepared and ready to go. But it's important to pick the right cocktails for batching if you're hoping to please all of your guests. If you're a cocktail enthusiast, you might enjoy bitter or complex drinks the most, but your average guest may well be happier with something sweet, tasty, and festive. So embrace that and lean into the sweetness for holiday drinks -- and remember that sweet things can be delicious as well.

Read more
Tips and tricks: How to make your Bartesian cocktails even better
Make drinks as good as the bar with these tips
Bartesian cocktail maker

As someone who loves the concept of convenience, I think the idea of the Bartesian cocktail maker makes sense in my head. Just like the easy-use K-Cup brewer for individual cups of coffee, who wouldn't want a cocktail maker that takes the hassle out of making cocktails? Known as the world's top-selling cocktail maker, the Bartesian easily crafts signature cocktails at the touch of a button. With personalized settings and a huge selection of drink capsules to choose from, it truly doesn't get much better than this for your home bar.

With some trial and error, I discovered a few tips and tricks for making your Bartesian cocktails even better. While this machine is super intuitive to use right out of the box, there's always room for improvement in my head. To get even more expert insight, I interviewed the CEO and Founder of Bartesian, Ryan Close, to learn his tips and tricks for using Bartesian to its full potential.
Tip 1: Explore seasonal offerings

Read more
Killer Halloween cocktails from craft spirits
Take a more subtle approach to Halloween theming
Scary pumpkin

Some Halloween cocktails are fun and over the top, with bright colors or flourishes like smoke. But other times, you are looking for something balanced, well crafted, and a bit more subtle. For the cocktail enthusiasts looking for a great drink with a slight seasonal theme, these cocktails feature craft spirits from CraftCo., used in considered combinations for a slight more grown-up Halloween theme.
The Harvest

Ingredients:

Read more