Whiskey can be for springtime too, as these easy to make cocktails show

Spring is officially here, at least in my area where the sun has been shining and the winter cold is finally (finally!) dissipating. That means it’s time for spring cocktails, and some of the hottest cocktail trends for this time of year include bright colors and fresh fruits. That might sound like you’ll be looking to spritzes, or perhaps clear spirits like gin or vodka, and certainly those can make for some delicious drinks.

But you can also turn these trends to the world of whiskey, which can happily be mixed with these on-trend flavors too. These cocktails from Bear Fight Whiskey for spring include options using either single malt or bourbon as you prefer.

Bear Fight Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey

0.5 oz Simple Syrup or Vanilla Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Chilled Espresso

Garnish with Smoked Salt and 3 Coffee Beans

Method:

Pour ingredients into cocktail shaker and add ice. Vigorously shake until chilled. Stain drink into a martini glass, sprinkle a pinch of smoked salt over foam, and place the coffee beans in the center.

Bears & Berries

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Bear Fight Kentucky Reserve Bourbon

.5 oz. Real Blueberry Syrup (or 8 blueberries muddled with .5oz simple syrup)

3 oz. Lemonade

1 squeeze of lemon

Mint for garnish

Method:

Muddle blueberries sin a mixing tin with simple syrup. Add remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into a glass over fresh ice and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Poke The Bear

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Bear Fight Kentucky Reserve Bourbon

.75 oz. Aperol

1.5 oz. Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit slice for garnish

Method: