Explore global trend flavors with these cocktails from Zacapa Rum

Much of the discussion about cocktail trends for this year centers on the US, but there are plentiful bartenders, drinkers, and flavor enthusiasts around the world. It’s always fun to experiment with new flavors in your drinks, and if you’re looking for some inspiration then Zacapa Rum has a range of recipes inspired by flavors from around the world, from the mint and lime of Cuba to tropical flavors like hibiscus and gauva to the popular Japanese flavor of matcha tea.
Zacapa Habana
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Zacapa No. 23
- 6 whole mint leaves
- 1 oz Simple Syrup
- 0.75 oz Lime Juice
- 2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
- 2 ounces Champagne, chilled
- Mint Sprig for garnish
Method:
- Muddle the mint leaves with the simple syrup and lime juice in a shaker.
- Add Zacapa, bitters and ice, and shake until well-chilled.
- Double-strain into a coupe glass.
- Top with Champagne and garnish with a mint sprig.
Cafe Guayaba
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Zacapa No. 23
- 0.75 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
- 0.5 oz Guava Puree
- 2 dashes Orange Bitters
Method:
- Combine all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with sliced guava and 3 coffee beans
Zacapa Matcha Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Zacapa No. 23
- 0.25 oz Matcha Syrup*
- 2 dashes Orange Bitters
Matcha Syrup:
- 1 tbsp of Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea Powder
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups cane sugar
Method:
- Add matcha to the pot, then sugar.
- Whisk together to mix, then add water.
- Bring all to boil in a sauce pan. Stir gently so as to break up the matcha. Then reduce heat and stir for about 3 minutes.
- Let cool then pour into glass jar. Keeps in the fridge for about 2 weeks.
- Pour Matcha Syrup in Old Fashioned glass and saturate with the Orange Bitters and Zacapa Rum.
- Then fill the glass with ice cubes (or one large cube) and stir gently.
- Garnish with an orange twist
Zacapa Hibiscus Twist
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Zacapa No. 23 Rum
- 0.25 oz Hibiscus Simple Syrup*
- 2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
- Grapefruit Twist
Method:
- Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice.
- Stir and strain into a rocks glass.
- Garnish with a grapefruit twist.
Hibiscus Infused Simple Syrup
- Into a simple syrup, add ¼ cup dried hibiscus or 3 bags of hibiscus tea.
- Let infuse at room temperature for 1 hour.
- Optional: add a dash of grated cinnamon.