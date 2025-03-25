Explore global trend flavors with these cocktails from Zacapa Rum

Sake is a beautiful drink, but one that some people can be intimidated by. While it's traditionally drunk neat, you should feel free to experiment with using it in cocktails too, as its delicate flavors can add a unique note to your drinks.

If you're unsure where to start, then craft sake brand Origami Sake has some suggested recipes to try, from delicate florals for spring from lavender syrup to a fun margarita variation which uses sake instead of tequila. There's also an unusual mocktail option which combines sophisticated flavors with Origami's non-alcoholic sake, making use of lots of fresh fruit juices to add zing and flavor.