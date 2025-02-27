These are the trends bartenders are loving for cocktails this year

If you’re just coming out of hibernation from the winter then hi! Welcome! Once the cold abates and we all start frequenting bars again, there will be some new drinks trends to look forward to. While you can never quite predict what is going to take off in popularity, a group of professional bartenders have shared their ideas about what’s hot for this year, and the drinks they’ll be pouring.

It’s martini time again (but make it mini)

The martini has never really gone away, as an iconic cocktail. But even martini lovers would concede that a big, boozy glass full of more of less pure alcohol is a bit much for many occasions. So lots of bars are turning to the mini martini, a more shot-sized version of the drink.

Mini martinis are “popping up everywhere,” according to Aaron Robins, Beverage Director at The Standard Grill in New York City. “With a mini martini, the guest doesn’t have to commit to a full cocktail but they can get a taste of what the bar is like.”

Amy Racine, Beverage Director at JF Restaurants, concurs, saying that at the bar at the Times Square EDITION hotel features seasonal martinis that rotate through the year: “Each martini is served in an elegant mini martini glass, with the remaining cocktail chilled in a carafe on the side—ensuring every sip stays perfectly crisp. This stylish presentation not only enhances the guest experience but also taps into the rising mini martini trend of 2025.”

Low-abv is here to stay

Another big trend is low-abv or alcohol-free options. “2025 will be the year of Low-Abv and the rise of Day-drinking, which coincidentally are the heart & soul of the Italian cocktail culture that are the core of Otto & Pepe’s bar program,” said Matias Iriarte, Mixologist and Head of Bar Program at Otto & Pepe. “The public is increasingly going out for a drink earlier, and they are more aware of alcohol.”

Enrique Rodriguez, Director of Food And Beverage at Romer Hell’s Kitchen, agrees, and sees a place for uniting these two trends with a 50/50 martini — a lower abv take on the drink: “The rise of the 50/50 martini is a natural evolution in the drinks scene, especially with the growing interest in non-alcoholic cocktails and low ABV options. We’ve seen guests embracing mindful drinking more than ever and consumers are seeking flavor and elegance without the consequences of overindulgence.”

I, for one, am fully in favor of this development, as my most controversial cocktail opinion is that I actually prefer a reverse martini — one with more vermouth than gin.

It’s savory’s time to shine

We keep talking about savory cocktails for spring, and the professionals are with us on this one — savory is going to be the star this year. “I foresee due to the very high demand for Dirty Martinis, that savory cocktails will likely be in high demand,” said Barna Jeremias, Bar Manager at LPM Restaurant & Bar, Miami.

Other bartenders are embracing the challenge and interest of that trend too. “The trend towards intentionally crafted cocktails has driven curiosity in innovative techniques like sous vide and Rotovap distillation. We have also seen a rise in ordering complex savory cocktails with organic ingredients,” said Seamus Dooley, Director of Food and Beverage at The West Hollywood EDITION. “At Ardor, we serve the crowd-favorite cocktail GREEN, which features avocados sourced from the local farmer’s market.”