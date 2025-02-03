 Skip to main content
Fords Gin launches The Negroni Sessions, a new vinyl LP

Fords Gin is released an LP to be enjoyed while sipping Negronis

By
Fords Gin
Fords Gin

If you ask us, there are few things better than enjoying a flavorful, boozy cocktail while you listen to some tunes. The folks at Fords Gin know this too. That’s why they launched a vinyl LP designed to be listened to while you enjoy their gin in your favorite cocktail—specifically, the timeless, bittersweet Negroni.

The Negroni Sessions

Fords Gin
Fords Gin

Fords Gin’s new vinyl LP, “The Negroni Session,” features nine tracks. Each was selected to be paired with a classic Negroni made with the brand’s popular gin. This is the second LP, made in collaboration with the aptly named London Dry Records (also owned by Fords Gin co-founder Simon Ford and his creative partner Kevin Dowell). The first one was called “Music To Drink Martinis To.”

The Negroni Sessions was curated in collaboration with Craft Recordings and its Jazz Dispensary Imprint. It features funk, jazz, acid-jazz, “cosmic explorations,” and more. Not only does this LP come with the perfect music to sip a Negroni to, but it also features information about the history of the drink and nine Negroni cocktail recipes (one for each track) from some of the most well-known bartenders in the world.

“The Negroni Sessions invites you to sink deeper into the complex, alluring layers of the Negroni cocktail,” Simon Ford, co-founder of Fords Gin, said in a press release.

“There could be no better partners than Craft Recordings and Jazz Dispensary for matching music to this inimitable drink. It has been a privilege to explore their incredible collections while bringing this record to life. By digging into musical history through the lens of a famously polarizing serve — the bartenders’ handshake that is undeniably rich with symbolism — we hope we have succeeded in highlighting its signature characteristics, with music that amplifies that delicious Negroni moment for all.”

Where can I buy it?

Negroni sbagliato
bhofack2 / iStock

The Negroni Sessions is available exclusively on ReserveBar as a limited-release giveaway, bundled with every purchase of a bottle of Fords Gin.

