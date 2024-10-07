 Skip to main content
The Kraken Rum, Tipsy Scoop now now have a spiced rum ice cream (for a limited time)

The Kraken and Tispy Scoops are launching a boozy ice cream

The Kraken/Tipsy Scoop
Tipsy Scoop is an ice cream brand well-known for its whimsical, interesting flavor combinations. To celebrate the spooky season, the popular creamery is collaborating with The Kraken Rum to make a unique, seasonal spiced rum flavor that must be tasted to be believed.

Kraken Ship Wrecked

The Kraken
The Kraken

It’s called Kraken Ship Wrecked and this limited-edition ice cream collaboration is available now from Goldbelly. There’s nothing frightening about this collaboration. The ice cream itself is a blend of Kraken Black Spiced Rum with cherries and chocolate. The result is a boozy, sweet, chocolatey, spiced ice cream for the cold autumn days ahead.

“There’s no spirit brand more iconic for Halloween than Kraken,” Vice President of Marketing at Tipsy Scoop, Rachel Chitwood, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to partner with Kraken Black Spiced Rum on a limited-edition ‘Ship Wrecked’ boo-zy ice cream flavor for Halloween 2024 – black cocoa ice cream flecked with white chocolate chip ‘bones’ and blood red maraschino cherries and infused with Kraken Black Spiced Rum. Delightfully dark and delicious, the flavor is available in Tipsy Scoop Barlours and shipping nationwide throughout the month of October.”

Where can I buy it?

If you’re a fan of spiced rum, chocolate, and cherries, this is the indulgent fall treat for you. Sadly, you better act quick because it’s only available for a limited time. You can buy it at select retailers in New York and Washington, DC, as well as at Goldbelly for $15 per pint. If you want to have a boozy, seasonal ice cream party, you can also get a four-pack at Goldbelly for $99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
