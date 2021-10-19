The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Spiced rum is autumn in a bottle. The therapeutic spirit fuses the easygoing nature of dark rum with the thawing effects that your favorite selections from the spice cabinet offer. However, it hasn’t exactly been treated fairly. Spiced rum is still seen by many as a doctored-up firebomb, an average spirit dressed up with things like clove and orange peel to make it go down easier. Well, while there’s some truth to that, at least for the cheaper rum bottles out there, it’s a generalization that falls short. Many spiced rums are quite tasty, enjoyable on their own, or mixed up in a layered easy-to-make cocktail.

If you have the patience and willpower, try making your own spiced rum at home. Here is a little Rum 101: Simply adding some of your favorite spices to a bottle of aged rum and letting it steep for a couple of weeks usually does the trick. But there are also some great options you can just grab from the liquor store or online, like Chairman’s Reserve and Sailor Jerry. Either way, you’re going to have some fun mixing with this underrated rum style.

Here are seven of the best spiced rum cocktails to try.

Related Reading

Spiced Palmer

Here, the classic Arnold Palmer is given the spiced rum treatment. The peach and lemon work wonderfully with the cinnamon and nutmeg in the rum.

1.5 oz Bacardi Spiced Rum

1.5 oz lemonade

1.5 oz lemonade 1.5 oz peach tea

Method: Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in the rum, followed by the lemonade and peach tea. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a mint sprig.

Hot Buttered Rum

If a cocktail could be a roaring fireplace, it would be the hot buttered rum. Here, the rum is given the dessert treatment and warmed to perfection for the ultimate nightcap.

.75 cup spiced rum

4 tbsp unsalted butter

3 cups boiling water

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 tbsp maple syrup

.25 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of nutmeg

pinch of salt

Method: Mix butter, sugar, and syrup, and spices until combined. Place the butter in the bottom of a pitcher. Add rum, followed by the boiling water. Whisk until combined. Garnish with a pinch of nutmeg or cinnamon stick.

Related Reading: Best Hot Cocktails

Lava Roasted Manhattan

Technically, the spice here comes courtesy of the vermouth, but the function is much the same. The end result is a soothing cocktail, inspired somewhat by s’mores.

1.5 oz Ron Zacapa No.23

.75 oz spiced cacao vermouth*

.25 oz mezcal

1 dash mole bitters

marshmallow for garnish

*Spiced Cacao Vermouth: In a quart container add 375 ml of vermouth (Carpano Antica is suggested) and 2 oz cacao nibs. Let sit overnight at room temperature. Fine strain, label, and date.

Method: Stir all of the ingredients in a mixing glass. Double strain into a coupe glass. Roast marshmallow, garnish, and serve.

Walk of Fame

Sometimes, you need a classy drink that will knock out the headache lingering from last night.

1.5 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 part chai tea syrup

.75 part half-and-half

1 cup of hot coffee

Method: Build ingredients in a mug, top with hot coffee. Garnish with grated cinnamon.

Pineapple Mojito

Pineapple and spiced rum create the ultimate duet in this pleasing drink.

(Created by Anthony Bohlinger)

1.5 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

.5 part lime juice

4 cubes sugar

4 pieces pineapple

10 mint leaves

Method: Muddle pineapple, mint and sugar in the bottom of a shaker. Add ice, lime, Sailor Jerry and shake well. Pour into glass and top with ice, lime and mint.

Related Reading: Best Rums for Mojitos

Spiced Hurricane

We love a standard Hurricane but the addition of spiced rum adds another layer of complexity and warming flavors. If you’re feeling tropical, try throwing in some passionfruit or pineapple juice.

.75 oz spiced rum

.75 oz white rum

1 oz orange juice

1 oz lime juice

.25 oz grenadine

ice

orange slice and cherry for garnish

Method: Add ingredients to shaker with ice. Shake until blended and strain into an ice-filled hurricane glass. Garnish with orange and cherry.

Related Reading: Best Rum for Hurricanes

Spiced Rum Bloody Mary

Who says a Bloody Mary has to be a vodka drink? No sensible soul. This one takes advantage of the many spices already infused in the rum and is prepped for some ridiculous garnishes.

1 part Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

2 parts tomato juice

1/3 parts lemon juice

.25 part Worcestershire Sauce

hot sauce and salt & pepper to taste

Method: Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher and stir. Garnish with pickle or similar.

Related Reading: Best Spirits for Bloody Marys

Editors' Recommendations