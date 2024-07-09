 Skip to main content
Brad Pitt’s Riviera-inspired The Gardener Gin now available in the UK

The flavors of fresh citrus are used in the classic London Dry style gin

The Gardener Gin

Plenty of celebrities are getting into the world of gin, from Emma Watson to Margot Robbie. And included among the list of actors exploring the juniper spirit is Brad Pitt, whose The Gardner Gin was created in collaboration with renowned distiller Tom Nichol.

The aim of The Gardener is to capture the flavors of the French Riviera, bringing in citrus such as pink grapefruit, lemon, and both sweet and bitter oranges. The collaboration also includes the winemaking Perrin family, with whom Pitt previously worked on a rosé wine. Nichol brings in expertise in distilling from his time at Tanqueray, and the group works together to create a classic London Dry style gin which is suitable for mixing into cocktails or drinking as a gin and tonic.

Now, The Gardner will be expanding into the UK and will go on sale both online and in stores of Amathus Drinks. “We’re delighted to have been trusted to be the exclusive UK suppliers of The Gardener Gin, and to expand our collection of drinks from the creative minds of Brad Pitt and the Perrin Family,” said Greg Kimber, Head of Agency Spirits at Amathus Drinks.

“We’re admirers of Tom Nichol’s work, who is such an important and influential figure in the gin business, and with Pitt and Famille Perrin he has helped create a lively and modern gin that captures the art-de-vivre of the French Riviera. Thanks to their considered mix of bitter orange, sweet orange and pink grapefruit, all grown locally in the heart of the French Riviera, the gin has a rich and balanced taste.”

