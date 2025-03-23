 Skip to main content
Tamworth Distilling is releasing Spring Equinox Gin

By
If you were busy with work, family, and life, you might have missed that it’s finally spring. Also known as the vernal equinox, it’s the time of year when the earth’s axis and its orbit are in line to give both the Southern and Northern hemispheres the same amount of sunlight. To celebrate this new season and the equinox that comes with it, Tamworth Distilling is launching a new expression called Spring Equinox Gin. It makes sense. Spring is the perfect time to get back into gin.

Tamworth Spring Equinox Gin

This special edition, 80-proof gin, is infused with favors like juniper berries, fresh celery, lemon petitgrain, lavender, angelica, and black pepper. According to the brand, the result is a complex gin with notes of herbal juniper, citrus, peppery, and spices. Beetroot distillate was added to enhance the springtime aroma and flavor.

“We add this to sort of mimic the smell of the earth – something New Englanders tend to embrace after a long winter,” Distiller Matt Power said. “Beet has the same chemical, geosmin, as is released from wet soil — so it literally has a grounding effect in the gin, and plays nicely with the vibrant herbaceousness of the celery and lemon leaf.”

“I am obsessed with the art of gin-making, and our distilling team is obsessed with pushing barriers with each new spirit we create – pushing our own barriers, because there’s no one who can do exactly what we do,”  founder (and also the creator of the Hendrick’s Gin brand) Steven Grasse said.

“Our distillers actually walk outside, see what plants are in season and flourishing in our garden, and then formulate recipes that highlight the freshest ingredients at their natural peak. We are quite literally capturing the essence of wild New England in every bottle.”

Where can I buy it?

Tamworth Garden Spring Equinox Gin is available at select retailers nationwide and online through www.tamworthdistilling.com for the suggested retail price of $85 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Writer
