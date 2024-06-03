 Skip to main content
Margot Robbie’s gin brand, Papa Salt, is expanding beyond Australia

You can get Margot Robbie's gin brand across the pond

By
Papa Salt

The Australian gin brand Papa Salt Coastal Gin is coming to the UK to be found at the high-end department store Harvey Nichols. The brand, founded by actress Margot Robbie and friends, has previously only been available in Australia and New Zealand.

The gin is inspired by the scents and taste of the Australian seaside, using ingredients like oyster shells, pink peppercorn, and citrus peel, and is distilled in a copper pot still for smoothness.  With an abv of 43%, the 700ml bottles will cost around £40 (approximately €50) and will be available from June 20.

“We are so excited to bring Papa Salt to the UK market,” said Charlie Maas, co-founder and CEO of Papa Salt. “We fell in love with gin in England’s wonderful pubs, clubs and bars, and we hope Papa Salt is a refreshing addition to the wonderful spirits culture of the UK!”

The gin has won awards, including a Gold Medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Best in Show at the 2022 LA Spirits Awards, which has raised its international profile and led to interest from home bar builders as well as professional bartenders.

The gin is recommended for a classic gin and tonic using a dry tonic like Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water, as well as for use in savory drinks like a dirty martini (adding olive brine to bring out the salty flavors), a negroni (with added saline for a salty kick), and the refreshing summer beverage a Salty Dog, which uses grapefruit juice and salt for a tart, chilled drink perfect for warm evenings.

Robbie’s personal recommendation, according to Grazia, is to serve the gin with salt and soda, garnished with orange rind and a crack of black pepper.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
