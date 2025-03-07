The secret to Fords Gin’s success: Versatility and bartender collaboration

Table of Contents Table of Contents Gin as an evolution and a story Industry, organic support, and transparency in mind

Longevity is not guaranteed; it’s earned. That goes for everything from the craft beer movement to the fashion world. Just ask the countless bars, restaurants, musicians, athletes, and other cultural prospects that have vanished over time. To remain prominent in the game, you have to stay just ahead of the game.

Simon Ford is the founder of Fords Gin. A bartender favorite, the spirit has been held in high regard since it debuted back in 2013. Ford knows about staying relevant, as his label has remained popular despite the many oscillating trends within the beverage industry. And it all came about to address a versatility issue he saw with one particular spirit.

“Fords was born behind the bar,” he says. “I spent years talking to bartenders and drinking my way through gin history, and I kept running into the same challenge: no single gin worked seamlessly across all classic cocktails.”

Fords got to work on what he calls a “workhorse” gin, or one that could shine in a variety of cocktails. “We weren’t chasing trends; we were solving a problem. And at the heart of it, Fords is a bartender’s gin, built with and for the people mixing the drinks.”

Gin as an evolution and a story

“Gin’s evolution isn’t just about what’s in the bottle, it’s about how we’re using it,” Ford says. “Bartenders are treating it as a true creative tool, applying techniques from fine dining, incorporating new textures, and rethinking how gin is presented in a cocktail.”

Part of that process is finding your role within the big picture. “It’s no longer just about the botanicals; it’s about how the spirit fits into the larger artistry of drink-making,” he adds. “The way gin is integrated into cocktails today—whether through clarified Martinis, layered highballs, or unexpected flavor pairings—shows just how adaptable and essential it remains.”

The spirit has had a number of high points over the years, always seeming to carve out at least part of the spotlight. Ford argues that gin is enjoying yet another exciting era, thanks to a narrative-first approach. “Gin is having a real moment because the spirits and hospitality industries as a whole are in an era of storytelling and craftsmanship,” he says. “Consumers are more engaged than ever, wanting to know the ‘why’ behind what they’re drinking.”

Of course, part of that story should involve creativity (the latest Negroni Sessions record release is a great example) if you hope to keep your audience engaged. “At the same time, bartenders are pushing boundaries, using techniques from fine dining, fermentation, and even perfume-making to craft new experiences,” he says. “Plus, there’s an openness to flavor exploration—people are more willing to try gins with unusual botanicals or unfamiliar origins. It’s a golden age for creativity in spirits, and gin is at the forefront.”

Ford says gin has always been about stories. “Every bottle on the back bar has a tale to tell, whether it’s about its botanicals, its heritage, or the cocktails it inspired,” he says. “With something as storied as gin, it’s about knowing where you fit in. Fords isn’t rewriting history—we’re part of the larger gin narrative but through a modern bartender’s lens. We built Fords to be a bridge between classic and contemporary, tradition and innovation. And when you tell that story in an authentic way, people connect with it.”’

Industry, organic support, and transparency in mind

Creating a product with the people who are going to use it most is smart business. Within the drinks industry, there’s extra leverage built-in. “It’s not just about marketing; it’s always been about building something useful,” Ford says of his gin. “Bartenders are our best critics and our biggest advocates. If they love a product, they’ll put it in front of consumers. That kind of organic support is invaluable. And at the end of the day, if you win over the people who make the drinks, you’ll find yourself in a pretty good place.”

These days, transparency is just about as important as what’s being poured. Ford could not agree more and does not overlook that fact. “It’s everything,” he says. “People want to know what’s in their glass, where it comes from, and who’s making it. That’s why we’re open about every step of our process—our botanicals, our distillation, our partnerships such as the partnership with Thames Distillers.”

Gin’s story is narrative-ready given the character-like roles that the inputs play, not to mention associated things like the concept of terroir. “The beauty of gin is that it’s all about the ingredients, so why not tell that story? We source our botanicals from around the world, and each one has a purpose in the final profile of gin,” Ford says. “We are also in a position to share where they come fro,m and we even share our recipe in our materials. We don’t believe in smoke and mirrors, just good gin made with intention.”

The storytelling angle works on another lev,el too. With so many other players in the game now, it’s important to see your brand as part of a broader plurality of characters, all shaping the story in some form or another. For gin and spirits in general, the latest newcomers have been things like non-alcoholic spirits and lower-alcohol cocktail trends.

According to Ford, his brand sees this not so much as a challenge, but a real opportunity. “The way people drink is evolving, and that’s a good thing,” he says. “Bartenders are finding creative ways to make lower-proof cocktails just as compelling as full-strength ones, and we love seeing Fords used in that space—whether it’s a light spritz or a Martini with a bit of dilution magic. We’re not in the NA category, but we respect what’s happening there. Ultimately, it’s about giving people choices and making sure whatever they’re drinking is a great experience.”