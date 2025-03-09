Las Vegas Distillery is set to launch its first gin this month

Table of Contents Table of Contents Las Vegas Distillery Gin Where can I buy it?

Las Vegas is known for a lot of vices. The one we’re most interested in is alcohol. That’s why we were excited when he heard about the opening of Las Vegas Distillery in 2024. Since then, the popular Henderson, Nevada-based distillery has released vodka, rum, bourbon, and even a coffee liqueur. Now, it’s set to launch its first-ever gin.

Las Vegas Distillery Gin

To say this is a hands-on distillery is an understatement. Everything is done on-site, from grain milling to mashing, fermentation, distilling, and bottling. Las Vegas Distillery Gin is no different.

Recommended Videos

Clocking in at a potent 47% ABV, this London dry-style gin is made with a base of juniper berries along with coriander, angelica root, licorice, lemon, and grapefruit peels. The result is a juniper-forward, citrus-filled, dry gin well-suited for a classic Gin & Tonic, Gimlet, and all your favorite gin-based cocktails.

“We spent about 6 months working on our first gin, and we are very excited for the release,” Master Distiller Jonny Ver Planck said in a press release.

“Our London dry style gin was created by infusing our artisan spirit with premium botanicals, then distilling with lemon and grapefruit peel, creating a nice citrus bump in flavor.”

Where can I buy it?

Las Vegas Distillery Gin will be available for purchase beginning on Wednesday, March, in Henderson’s Booze District for the suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750ml bottle. The first 100 gin fans who purchase a bottle will also get a take-home cocktail kit that includes Fever Tree premium mixers.