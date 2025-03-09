 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Las Vegas Distillery is set to launch its first gin this month

Las Vegas Distillery is set to launch a gin this week

By
Las Vegas Distillery
Las Vegas Distillery

Las Vegas is known for a lot of vices. The one we’re most interested in is alcohol. That’s why we were excited when he heard about the opening of Las Vegas Distillery in 2024. Since then, the popular Henderson, Nevada-based distillery has released vodka, rum, bourbon, and even a coffee liqueur. Now, it’s set to launch its first-ever gin.

 Las Vegas Distillery Gin

Las Vegas Distillery
Las Vegas Distillery

To say this is a hands-on distillery is an understatement. Everything is done on-site, from grain milling to mashing, fermentation, distilling, and bottling. Las Vegas Distillery Gin is no different.

Recommended Videos

Clocking in at a potent 47% ABV, this London dry-style gin is made with a base of juniper berries along with coriander, angelica root, licorice, lemon, and grapefruit peels. The result is a juniper-forward, citrus-filled, dry gin well-suited for a classic Gin & Tonic, Gimlet, and all your favorite gin-based cocktails.

Related

“We spent about 6 months working on our first gin, and we are very excited for the release,” Master Distiller Jonny Ver Planck said in a press release.

“Our London dry style gin was created by infusing our artisan spirit with premium botanicals, then distilling with lemon and grapefruit peel, creating a nice citrus bump in flavor.”

Where can I buy it?

gin and tonic
Vlad Tchompalov / Unsplash

Las Vegas Distillery Gin will be available for purchase beginning on Wednesday, March, in Henderson’s Booze District for the suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750ml bottle. The first 100 gin fans who purchase a bottle will also get a take-home cocktail kit that includes Fever Tree premium mixers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Glengoyne launches the White Oak range of single malt whiskies
Glengoyne is releasing two new expressions
Glengoyne

Single malt Scotch whisky distillery Glengoyne is known for high-quality, award-winning expressions. Recently, it announced the launch of not one single malt whisky but a new range of whiskies called White Oak.
Glengoyne White Oak

Glengoyne White Oak will debut with not one but two expressions in its Oak Masters' Series. The two single malt whiskies are Glengoyne White Oak, a new, permanent addition to the brand's core range, and the limited-edition White Oak 24-Year-Old.

Read more
Penelope Bourbon is relaunching its popular Rio Bourbon
Penelope is launching its popular Rio again
Penelope

If you're a fan of well-made, nuanced, limited-edition whiskeys, you're probably already a fan of Penelope Bourbon. If somehow you aren't already, you will be after one sip of Penelope Rio, the brand's popular whiskey inspired by Carnival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
Penelope Rio
Penelope Bourbon announced the release of Rio, one of its most sought-after annual releases in its innovative Cooper Series of cask-finished bourbons. At 98 proof (49% ABV), the latest batch of Rio will be available in limited quantities nationwide in March at a suggested minimum retail price of $79.99 per 750-mL bottle. Penelope

This wildly popular award-winning release is part of Penelope's Cooper Series of cask-finished bourbons, which includes expressions finished in unique barrels, including Havana, Rose, Tokaji, and Valencia. It begins with a mash bill of 74% corn, 16% wheat, 7% rye, and 3% malted barley. It's double-finished in American honey and Brazilian Amburana oak barrels.

Read more
Hendrick’s Gin is launching a new limited-edition expression called OASIUM
Hendrick's new gin is inpired by a desert oasis
Hendrick’s

While you can’t go wrong with a bottle of the original Hendrick’s gin, the brand is also well-known for its limited-edition releases, including Neptunia, Flora Adora, Lunar, Midsummer Solstice, Orbium, and more. Fans of these releases will be excited to learn that the popular Scottish gin brand is launching yet another limited-edition expression called OASIUM.
Hendrick’s OASIUM

The newest addition to Hendrick’s Gin’s Master Distiller Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities collection is Hendrick’s OASIUM. This latest release, the sixth of the series, was inspired by a visit to a desert oasis.

Read more