Sexy Fish is launching a premium own-label Vodka

Cocktail fans know the name Sexy Fish. This internationally acclaimed cocktail destination is well-known for its inventive drinks and Japanese-inspired dining. Now, Sexy Fish will also be known for a limited-edition, premium vodka.

Recently, the iconic brand announced the launch of its own-label vodka, aptly called Sexy Fish Vodka. Crafted in collaboration with Hawkridge Distillers in North Wessex Downs, United Kingdom, this vodka is double-distilled, triple-filtered, and finished with honey. The result is a delicately smooth, flavorful 84-proof vodka perfect for cocktails or pairing with Sexy Fish’s menu, including its signature sushi and sashimi dishes. Sexy Fish is also using it to make its Sexy Fish Martini.

“Vodka is our best-performing spirit, but – unfortunately with vodka – it’s more often about the branding or ‘name’ than the liquid itself,” Xavier Landais, Director of Beverage at Caprice Holdings, said in a press release.

“At Sexy Fish, we focus on delivering the best 360-degree experience across dining and drinking, so creating our own vodka was a natural step. Distilled in England from the finest local grain, Sexy Fish Vodka offers bold, smooth flavor and a luminous label that makes it a striking centerpiece for any celebration – a nod to our Sexy Fish spirit.”

Sadly, if you’re a Sexy Fish fan, you won’t be able to walk into your local liquor store and purchase a bottle of this extremely limited-edition vodka. It’s available to buy at Sexy Fish’s London, Manchester, and Miami locations for $16 for a 2-ounce pour or $550 for a 750ml bottle.