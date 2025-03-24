Crafthouse Cocktails are now available on United flights

Table of Contents Table of Contents United Airlines and Crafthouse Cocktails How much do they cost?

For years, if you wanted any semblance of a cocktail on most planes, you had to order a tiny bottle of alcohol and a can of soda. And while a delicious Bloody Mary or Jack and Coke hits the spot when you’re at cruising altitude, sometimes we’re looking for something more complex and flavorful. You can get that on United Airlines flights because the popular airline now serves Crafthouse Cocktails.

United Airlines and Crafthouse Cocktails

If bar-quality read-to-drink cocktails sound like something you’d enjoy while flying the proverbial friendly skies, Crafthouse Cocktails are now available on select domestic United Airlines flights. This includes the popular Pineapple Daiquiri and three drinks made in collaboration with the airline: Espresso Martini, Mai Tai, and Moonlighter.

Recommended Videos

The cocktail brand, which is gluten-free and made with premium spirits, high-quality ingredients, and free of artificial sweeteners, colors, or preservatives, was co-created by James Beard Award-winning mixologist Charles Joly,

“We’re thrilled to partner with United to elevate the inflight experience by offering passengers the balance and flavors they’d expect from their favorite cocktail bar,” said Charles Joly, Co-Founder of Crafthouse Cocktails.

“These cocktails are seriously good – flavorful and high-quality – and from a local Chicago company, which we’re really proud of,” Aaron McMillan, United’s Managing Director of Hospitality Programs, said.

“As we continue to evolve our onboard food and drink menus, companies like Crafthouse Cocktails are helping us deliver more on-trend options and variety to our customers.”

How much do they cost?

United passengers flying on domestic flights of 300 yards or more can order the brand’s Espresso Martini and Moonlighter. Passengers flying between the US and Hawaii can also purchase the brand’s Mai Tai and Pineapple Daiquiri. While complimentary to United Business and United First, United Economy passengers can purchase the cocktails for $12 each.