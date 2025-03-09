 Skip to main content
Augusta Distillery is now shipping its bourbons nationwide

Fans of Augusta Distillery in 43 states can finally get a bottle

By
Augusta Distilling
Augusta Distilling

Whiskey fans know all about the prowess of Augusta Distillery. Until now, they may not have been able to get their hands on a bottle of its popular cask strength, single barrel bourbons. Well, that’s about to change because all of Augusta Distilling’s beloved whiskeys can now be shipped nationwide.

The Augusta Distilling whiskey lineup

Whiskey fans can now order Old Route 8 (an eight-year-old bourbon known for its flavors of brown sugar, vanilla, and oak), Buckner’s 10 (a 10-year-old bourbon known for its notes of honeyed vanilla, antique wood, exotic spices, and caramel), and Buckner’s 15 (this fifteen-year-old bourbon is known for its palate of wood, exotic spice, tobacco, and leather).

Augusta Distillery refers to the launch of nationwide shopping as an extension of its “cask-to-connoisseur experience.” Previously, bourbon aficionados could only purchase bottles in Kentucky and at select whisky retailers. Now, you can ship bottles to 43 states (sorry, South Dakota, Utah, Arizona, Alaska, Alabama, Massachusetts, and Hawaii)

“Expanding our shipping availability is an exciting step in bringing our exceptional bourbons to a wider audience,” Ryan Edwards, president of Augusta Distillery, said in a press release.

“We’re proud to make our craft more accessible while preserving the integrity and quality of every bottle we produce.”

Where can I buy them?

If you’ve always wanted a bottle of Augusta Distillery’s coveted bourbons, you can now purchase bottles at the brand’s online store. The popular Old Route 8 is available for $114.99 for a 750ml bottle, Buckner’s 10 is available for $149.99 for a 750ml bottle, and Buckner’s 15 is available for $319 for a 750ml bottle.

