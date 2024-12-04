 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The art of pairing sushi hand rolls and martinis, according to an expert

Moody Tongue Sushi in New York City is highlighting this unconventional pairing.

By
Several martinis and handroll.
A selection of martinis at Moody Tongue Sushi. Moody Tongue Sushi

Many consider a good beverage pairing an essential part of the sushi experience. Typically, the pairings are sake or wine; martinis rarely enter the picture. At Moody Tongue Sushi in the West Village, Manhattan, the elegant martini, at times infused with umami tomato or tart clementines, is central to their unique take on sushi pairings.

Unlike many sushi restaurants where the nigiri is the star, Moody Tongue’s martini pairings are all about sushi hand rolls. While the restaurant has an extensive sushi menu, the dining space features a separate hand roll bar. We tried the pairings firsthand and interviewed brewmaster Jared Rouben at Moody Tongue Sushi about the full experience.

Why martinis and hand rolls?

tomato ricotta handroll.
moodytonguesushi/Instagram

A spirit-forward cocktail, the martini is not the first beverage that comes to mind with sushi. But Moody Tongue Sushi is all about unconventional beverage pairings (they also do beer pairings as well). “Our martini and hand roll pairings are really a fun extension of our beer pairing philosophy,” explained Rouben. “Where we are bringing together hand rolls with a particular cocktail — martinis — that allow us to focus on singular flavor profiles like cucumber, lychee, and jalapeño.”

Recommended Videos

The first thing to understand about hand rolls is while they share similar ingredients with nigiri — nori, sushi rice, and fish — the hand roll is larger, and this size difference is factored when pairing drinks. The hand rolls at Moody Tongue are larger than standard nigiri, taking about two to three bites to finish.

Related

“The primary experiential difference between hand rolls and nigiri is that a hand roll consists of multiple bites,” explains Rouben. “So, when considering pairings, we design martinis with the intention of refreshing your palate between each bite.”

How to pair hand rolls with martinis

cocktails on bar top
Moody Tongue Sushi

Examine the hand roll menu at Moody Tongue, and you’ll see some classic options, such as a well-executed fatty negi toro and salmon avocado. The most interesting, however, are the creative flavors. There’s a spicy scallop, which we tried. The soft scallop was excellent with the spice of the Calabrian chili. The most intriguing hand rolls we tried were the Orange Madai Hand Roll and the Ginger Mushroom. The Orange Madai had a pleasantly firm yet soft texture, highlighted by a strong fragrance of citrus and sea salt. The Ginger Mushroom is vegetarian, an uncommon option for sushi, but packed with umami.

But to get the full highlight of the menu, pay attention to the fine print. Listed underneath each hand roll is a martini suggestion. In the case of the negi toro, it’s the Negi Oil Gibson Martini and the Clementine Martini for the Orange Madai. This idea of pairing the specific ingredient common in both hand roll and martini is purposefully done. “Our pairings work for two primary reasons: either we are bridging a particular ingredient between the martini and the hand roll, or we are adding an ingredient in liquid form which we normally include in the hand roll itself,” Rouben said.

Editors’ Recommendations

Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
Pumpkin season is here, so try this Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini recipe
Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice is the flavor of the season
pumpkin spice espresso martini recipe dsc03998 v2 1

As fall arrives, one thing that you can guarantee is that pumpkin spice will be everywhere. Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice is the flavor of the season -- and if you love it, now is the time to have some fun with it.

One big trend in cocktails right now is combining two of the most popular drinks -- pumpkin spice lattes and espresso martinis -- into one tasty fall beverage. If that sparks your interest, we have a recipe from coffee liqueur brand Mr Black which combines the flavors of vodka, cold brew coffee, and pumpkin spice into one irresistible glass.

Read more
Make a crystal clear espresso martini with Milagro’s new Cristalino Añejo tequila
Use this new tequila to add a crystal clear elegant to classic cocktails
milagro cristalino anejo clear espresso martini mila cktl espressomartini hand

When it comes to making exceptional cocktails, great flavors are of course an essential. But appearances matter too, and making a cocktail look elegant and tempting is part of the enjoyable sensory experience. That desire for fine appearances has driven a recent interest in cristalino tequilas, which are tequilas that are aged to develop their flavors and then filtered to give a crystal clear look.

The newest offering is from respected brand Milagro, which has debuted a Cristalino Añejo addition to its product line. While suited for sipping, the tequila is also intended for making beautiful cocktails, such as tequila twists on classic recipes. The brand's recipe for a clear espresso martini sounds particularly intriguing, combining Cristalino with Cointreau and vanilla-coffee bean syrup to capture the tastes of an espresso martini with the clear appearance of a classic martini.
Crystal Clear Espresso Martini

Read more
An expert explains why the Negroni is the world’s most beloved cocktail
Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere talks about the drink's distictive qualities and offers her own variation
negroni cocktail tips from tiffanie barriere 1

The Negroni is one of the most iconic and recognizable cocktails of all time. Its simple construction of equal parts of gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari belies the deep complexity it offers in terms of taste, and it’s a bartenders’ favorite for its adaptability and the ease of creating unique variations.

Mixologist and Cocktail Historian Tiffanie Barriere, known for her bar work, being a member of the Campari Red Hands program, and for appearing as a guest judge on Netflix’s Drink Masters, let us know about the history of this iconic drink and her favorite ways to serve it, along with Campari America's Trade Advocacy Lead, Anne Louise Marquis.

Read more