Embrace the lychee with this green tea martini variation

Spring time is fruit time for your cocktails, but if you’re feeling adventurous then you can expand your drinks arsenal beyond the usual suspects of citrus fruits, berries, and pineapple. While we love those flavors, there are many other fruits in the world which are fun to experiment with — as this recipe shows.

The drink prominently features lychee, a popular Southeast Asian fruit that’s not often seen in cocktails in the US, and which has a delicate, almost floral flavor as well as lot of juicy fruitiness. It’s a little similar to rose or grape, but with a citrusy quality as well.

The recipe comes from The Dearborn, a woman-owned bar in Chicago from sisters Amy and Clodagh Lawless which is celebrating Women’s History Month with a range of cocktails featuring spirits from women-led brands.

This particular recipe features spirits from Dr. Sonat Birnecker Hart, owner and founder of Koval Distillery, and Anne Brock, Mast Distiller of Bombay Gin. As well as gin and vodka infused with green tea, the drink also features an unusual second flavored vodka — Ketel One cucumber & mint vodka — plus the always popular St. Germain elderflower liqueur, and a fruity selection of yuzu, lychee, and lemon.

Hung up on Lychees

Ingredients:

1oz Jasmine Green Tea-Infused Koval Vodka/Bombay Gin (50/50 split base)

.5oz Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

.5oz Fruitful Yuzu

.25oz St. Germain

2oz Lychee Juice

.25oz Lemon Juice

1 Lychee Pearl Muddled

Method:

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with plenty of ice. Shake very hard and strain into a glass.

Served up in an etched martini glass with no garnish.