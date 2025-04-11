The martini craze wouldn’t be a thing without The Knickerbocker

Table of Contents Table of Contents The story A drink born in New York A drink with staying power

The martini is forever. While we’ve seen different versions over the years, from briny options that stretch the definition of the dirty martini to the ubiquitous espresso martini riff, the classic cocktail has remained a constant fixture.

But credit is due to a spot that allegedly gave rise to the dry version we covet today. That place is The Knickerbocker Hotel, set in the heart of New York City off West Broadway. It’s there that, according to legend, the first Dry martini was concocted and served to none other than John D. Rockefeller.

The story

The story involves other famous people enjoying the earliest iteration of the drink, too. Apparently, author F. Scott Fitzgerald was known to order the dry martini while penning Mr. Icky at the hotel. Italian opera singer Enrico Caruso is known to have popped in for a martini or two as well. Since that time, all kinds of folks have come in for the beverage, from locals to international travelers and performers winding down post-show from nearby Broadway.

Adam Raksin is the executive chef at The Knickerbocker. “The martini is simple, sophisticated, and adaptable,” he said. “It will always stay relevant, or at least some version of it will, because of its minimalist elegance and endless versatility. From the apple martini to the dry martini and the dirty martini, each has had its moment in the spotlight.”

A drink born in New York

New York City and the martini are deeply intertwined and remain so today. “The dry martini is rumored to have been invented at The Knickerbocker, naturally tying the cocktail to New York City’s history,” Raksin continued. “As the hotel celebrates its 120th anniversary next year, this connection only deepens. From 1907 until Prohibition in 1920, the hotel’s bar was at the heart of the growing popularity of the dry martini. The popularity hasn’t slowed down, so it continues to remain a key part of The Knickerbocker’s story and a piece of the city’s history.”

Guests can enjoy the original recipe from 1907 at the hotel steakhouse or the Martini Lounge. It calls for Noilly Prat Dry, Plymouth Gin, and orange bitters. This is the version Raksin suggests for a truly NYC martini experience. “The quintessential way is with a refined and straightforward approach,” he said. “Just a chilled glass, gin, and dry vermouth. The key is keeping it smooth and chilled.”

Guests can even stay in the Martini Suite at the hotel, a well-appointed room that celebrates the rich origins of the cocktail. Or, they can opt for the tableside martini experience at the aptly named Martini Lounge. It’s a place to relive the highlights of the Gilded Age, glass in hand.

A drink with staying power

“I think the martini will always be popular,” Raksin said. “It’s a classic that can be adjusted to anyone’s palate. I do think that ’90s martinis, like the apple martini or cosmopolitan, will make a comeback. They bring back a sense of nostalgia but still keep it somewhat classic.”

At The Knickerbocker, they shake things up, keeping the martini in the spotlight, but also showing its versatility. “The dry martini is as popular as ever, with plenty of people still coming here to try the original 1907 recipe,” he explained. “But we’ve also added our twist with a modern version of the cocktail, The Perfect Knickerbocker Martini, made with Tanqueray 10 Gin, Noilly Prat Dry and Sweet, and orange bitters. We also offer The Vesper, crafted with Botanist Gin, Ketel One, and Lillet Blanc, along with Signore Palazzi Martini, featuring Konik’s Tail Vodka and a special vermouth mixture.”

A mixture of guests and locals show up to the historic spot, looking to try a martini where it all started. Of course, the city at large is known for the drink and visitors can’t walk more than a few paces without running into another watering hole where they can try a version of the famed drink. You can find them in dive bars, speakeasies, steakhouses, and more.

Calling it adaptable might be an understatement. We’ve seen so many versions of the martini, tweaking everything from its spirit base to the accent ingredients or serving temperature. And of course, there’s the age-old debate of shaken vs. stirred, an icon like James Bond has engrained in our collective psyche.

We’re already seeing some of the trends Raksin mentioned, like nostalgic takes on the drink. But as the riffs come and go, the original dry martini does seem to be staying put. This is a drink with proven staying power, with a base so appreciative that they’re even willing to travel where the original was believed to be created.

