 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Use your tasty Parmesan rinds — don’t throw them out

Want to put those Parm rinds to good use? Here are some ideas from a culinary pro

Mark Stock
By
Parmesan rinds cheese
Sal61/Getty Images

If you’re following any type of food-world media these days, you’re likely aware of the massive trend in favor of conservation and reuse among restaurant chefs and home cooks alike. Once-overlooked kitchen scraps get recycled and utilized in creative ways, and one prime example of culinary detritus with abundant potential comes in the form of the humble Parmesan rind.

These flavor-packed outer cheese shells are a favorite “secret ingredient” of many pro chefs, including Eric Lees, the new executive chef of legendary Chicago Italian restaurant and Michelin Star recipient Spiaggia. We chatted with Lees to get his advice on how and when Parmesan rinds can come in handy, and he made an excellent case for hanging onto these commonly tossed items (Spiaggia has since and Lees is now at Basan in Detroit).

parmesan rinds cheese grater
Jann Huizenga/Getty Images

What are Parmesan rinds?

Like any other aged cheese, Parmesan develops an exterior shell during the cheesemaking process (known as the “rind”), a result of air-drying in the temperature-controlled areas used for Parmesan development. Because Parmesan rinds tend to have a much tougher texture than the cheese itself, they’re frequently discarded after the cheese block is grated or shaved down (if you want to see a chef’s unwavering love of cheese, check out Chef Massimo Bottura in Chef’s Table).

Spoonful of tomato sauce and herbs.
Catkin/Pixabay

How can they be used in the cooking process?

According to Chef Lees, Parmesan rinds truly shine when used to deepen the flavors of stocks, broths, and sauces. “[At Spiaggia,] we use Parmesan rinds when making stock a lot; we drop them into the stock pots during the last 30 minutes or so to extract all that flavor. When we make our Bolognese, we throw our extra rinds into the saucepot and let them cook in there for 6 hours to get the flavors into the sauce itself. They work in a risotto broth, too … chicken noodle soup, same thing. Steeping in a stock or a sauce is the best way to use Parm rinds. The longer you steep the rind, the more flavor you’ll get. The beauty of it is that you can never have too much Parm rind, because it imparts flavor without overwhelming your stock or sauce base,” Lees told us. 

Parmesan cheese
Rawpixel.com/Adobe Stock

How do Parmesan rinds affect the flavor of a dish?

Especially if you use a rind from actual, aged, imported Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (rather than a domestic “Parmesan” offshoot), you can glean deep and elegant flavors by slow-cooking the rinds over the stove or in an oven braise. “You get a lot of cheese flavor [from the rinds], of course,” Lees explained. “The aged quality of the Parmesan also comes through into the sauce or stock, and using the rinds during the cooking process keeps you from having to add cheese to the pot later on. Rinds inherently have more flavor than cheese itself; [the flavor is] just really concentrated there, thanks to the aging process. You get a depth that you won’t get from grated cheese.”

Recommended Videos

If you want to boost the flavor of your stock or sauce even further, try placing the rinds on the grill before dropping them into your pot. “We like to char [rinds] on the grill; the different levels of flavor in charred cheese can add extra dimension to a stock or a sauce,” insisted Lees.

Grating parmesan
Klaus Nielsen/Pexels

Are Parmesan rinds edible on their own?

The simple answer to this question is “yes.” All parts of a cheese wheel or block can be consumed safely, including the rind. However, because aged cheeses produce rinds with a hard, somewhat-waxy texture, these exterior portions aren’t especially appetizing on their own. 

However, a rind that’s been steeping in liquid (like a stock or a sauce) has the opportunity to soften and become an indulgent snack with rich-yet-mellow flavors. “After the rinds have cooked for [a while]; they’re delicious, almost like cheese curds,” Lees told The Manual.

Messy fridge that needs to be cleaned

How should you store Parmesan rinds until you’re ready to use them?

Store them in a cool, dry place, because moisture will cause the rinds to go bad,” Lees cautioned. Luckily, this storage solution proves pretty low-maintenance: “You don’t need to cover [the rinds] while storing; at the restaurant, we just toss them in a big hotel pan and let them dry out in the cooler, because once you put it back into a stock or sauce, it’ll get rehydrated.”

An array of meats and cheeses.
Frank Zhang/Unsplash

Can other cheese rinds be used for cooking?

You can use rinds from any cheese in your stocks or sauces. They all have really nice, unique flavors,” Lees explained. He does recommend focusing your cheese-rind energies on aged cheeses; “the longer a cheese is aged, the more flavor you’ll get out of the rind; that’s one of the reasons why we like to use Parmesan rinds specifically (along with the volume of Parmesan that we use at Spiaggia, of course). Parmesan is aged for 12 months, so you get big flavor benefits from that length of time.”

Italian food pasta
Mauro Pezzotta/Shutterstock

Can you buy Parmesan rinds?

You sure can. Chat up your local cheesemonger for details. Often, they won’t be on display, but will still be available and at a reasonable price. If you can’t find them in the cheese section of your local grocer or at your favorite specialty cheese shop, reach out to eateries that might go through a lot of Parm. Italian restaurants often hold on to the stuff and can arrange to sell it to you for a reduced rate or just hand them out in exchange for being a usual customer (don’t forget to tip accordingly).

Still feeling cheesy? Check out our guide on how to make cheese and pizza-making tips from a world champion. Mangia!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Study reveals another great reason to follow the Mediterranean diet (that has nothing to do with your health)
Get healthy and save some dough with the Mediterranean diet
Wood board with Mediterranean foods

For years now, it's been pretty widely accepted that the Mediterranean Diet is one of the healthiest diets one can adopt. Not only is this way of eating nearly limitless in its delicious possibilities, but it's fresh and beautiful, easy to stick to, and even allows wine and cheese (within reason). If you ask us, that last reason alone makes it, hands down, the best diet one can stick to.

And while we're at it, the word "diet," as it is currently used in society, isn't the prettiest label to slap on this way of eating. Sure, the word can refer simply to the food one eats, regardless of weight loss implications. But in our toxic diet-culture age, the very word has become one of the uglier four-letter-expletives — one the Mediterranean style of eating is far above. Even without the goal of lowering the number on the bathroom scale, the Mediterranean diet is both a beautifully delicious and healthful way to eat. And, it turns out, in addition to its sea of flavors, long list of health benefits, and bounty of delicious recipes, there's something more to love about this way of eating.

Read more
Update your grocery list: Stock up on these ingredients to make quick meals
You'll never experience dinnertime stress again if you have these staples on hand
Close-up of four cooked shrimp sitting on ice.

Let's be honest- there are some days we trudge to the kitchen, open the refrigerator door, stare back at this week's groceries on the shelf, and feel completely lost at the sight. Maybe you made the mistake of grocery shopping on an empty stomach and now the obscure "but-it-sounded-good-in-the-moment" ingredients are mocking you with their complicated steps and need for a recipe search. We've all been there.

The trick to having easy meals ready to prepare is having an assortment of core staples on hand at all times. With these staples, you can make a variety of dishes at any skill level. Because if you fill your grocery cart only with things that take hours to prepare, or uniquely obscure (albeit delicious) ingredients, dinnertime, more often than not, will come with much unnecessary stress.

Read more
How to actually cure a hangover, according to doctors
What's your go-to hangover cure? And what do the professionals have to say about it?
Man with headache

We've all been there. Last night's "I'll just have one" turned into one-too-many, and now there's the hangover to deal with. That body-shaking, head-aching, even-my-eyelashes-hurt inevitability that comes after a certain type of good time has been had, and it's terrible. Of course, we all have our own personal remedies. For some, it's a big plate of biscuits and gravy. For others, it's a hot shower and a full pot of coffee. And the "cure" most of us are guilty of in a morning of desperation - the hair of the dog. But what do the professionals have to say about these at-home remedies?

We spoke with Dr. Mahmud Kara, M.D., and Dr. Nicholas, medical editor at Centenary Edge, who gave us their professional opinions on how to cure a hangover.
What is the biggest hangover cure myth?

Read more