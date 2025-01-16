 Skip to main content
Don’t be afraid of mixing your single malt whisky — try it in this cocktail

Blend your malt whisky with grapefruit for this unusual drink

By
The Macallan 52 Years Old
The Macallan

While it’s common to find cheap and cheerful whisky cocktails, many enthusiasts of high-end single malts would say that these should only be drunk neat to appreciate their flavors fully. However, not everyone agrees, and the counter argument to that is that the very best spirits you own will make for the very best mixed drinks.

Now, it’s true that it would be a shame to mix a great whisky with a cheap mixer like a low-quality ginger beer, and you wouldn’t want to cover up the nuances of the whisky by adding too many sweeteners or tons of ingredients. But you can make interesting, complex drinks by blending a great whisky with just a few carefully chosen, simple ingredients.

The Macallan is known not only for its great whiskies, but also for encouraging its drinkers to enjoy unusual whisky cocktails. And now the brand has shared a new cocktail, mixing one of its popular single malts with the sharp and distinctive flavor of pink grapefruit juice. At under $100, The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old is one of the brand’s more affordable offerings so it’s a great way to sample high-end single malt without having to drop a huge amount of cash. And you can use it to make this unusual cocktail as well.

The Macallan Garden of Legacy

The Macallan

Ingredients:

  • 40ml The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old
  • 30ml Pink Grapefruit juice
  • 10ml Sugar syrup
  • Pinch of sea salt

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass, and add ice. Top up with soda or tonic. Garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
