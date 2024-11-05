Use your high-end whiskies in high-end cocktails

The conventional wisdom says that it’s fine to mix lower end whiskies into cocktails, but your good stuff — the high-quality single malts — should only ever be sipped, and that to mix them into cocktails is an affront to their flavors. However, plenty of people question that approach. After all, if you want a great-tasting cocktail, you should use the best ingredients you can get your hands on.

And so if you want to create a truly special cocktail, you can use a truly special whiskey like those from The Macallan. The brand is best known for its highly limited edition releases, but it also recommends using some of its options in cocktails. One suggestion for the fall is to combine The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow with a chili-based liqueur, Giffard Espelette, and lime juice, orgeat, and all spice. Or combine The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old with sweet vermouth and coffee for a rich coffee experience.

October Leaves

Ingredients:

1.5 oz The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow

0.5 oz Giffard Espelette

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Pepita Orgeat

6 Dash Allspice Dram Liqueur

Method:

Add ingredients to a shaker tin with ice and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cube, and garnish with dehydrated Lime and a grate of nutmeg.

Exceptionally Extracted

Ingredients:

50ml The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

25ml coffee bean-infused sweet vermouth

2.5ml coffee liqueur

15 dark roast Arabica coffee beans

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with cubed ice and stir. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or Nick & Nora. Finish with a garnish of orange zest.