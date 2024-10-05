Learn this key skill for cocktail making

If you love to make cocktails using ingredients like mint, basil, or other herbs, one instruction you’ll often see in recipes is to muddle your drink. It’s not obvious what that means, but don’t worry — it’s a simple process and one which doesn’t necessitate specific equipment.

The reason that some ingredients are muddled is to help them release their oils and flavors. If you just throw a few mint leaves into a cocktail shaker, for example, they will add a subtle hint of minty flavor to your drink but it won’t be very noticeable. To take full advantage of the fresh, bright flavors of mint, you need to tear up the mint leaves so that the oils are released and can blend with the other ingredients in your drink.

You’ll find muddling is an important step in making drinks like the Mojito or Gin Basil Smash, where you want to make the most of the flavors of leafy ingredients. There are other ways to extract flavors from these leaves, such as clapping the leaves firmly between your hands before adding them to the shaker (which helps to bruise the leaves and therefore release flavors), or by tearing, cutting, or chopping the leaves into smaller pieces. You can even use a blender as an alternative method to muddling.

But muddling remains the go-to technique for many bartenders because it is effective at extracting flavors but doesn’t require much cleanup and can be done quickly while standing at the bar.

How to muddle (with or without a muddler)

The traditional tool to use for muddling is called a muddler. It is a long handle, often made of metal or wood, with a thick head at the end. On the end of this head is a series of raised teeth, similar to a meat tenderizer but smaller.

To use a muddler, add your herbs to the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Typically your recipe will also tell you to add some fruit juice, spirit, or syrup to the shaker as well so that the oils from the herbs get absorbed into the liquid. Don’t add ice just yet though as that will get in the way of your muddling.

Hold the shaker in one hand and the muddler in the other, and use the end of the muddler to press the ingredients down firmly into the base of the shaker. Twist the muddler as you press to help mangle the leaves and release as much flavor from them as you can. Then you can add any further ingredients that your recipe calls for along with some ice and shake up your cocktail. Don’t forget to double strain your cocktail when you’ve muddle ingredients so that the drink doesn’t get little pieces of herb floating in it.

If you haven’t got a muddler, no problem. You can simply use the back of a spoon instead. Follow the same steps to add your ingredients to a shaker, then press down on them with the back of the spoon and squish them against the side of the shaker to release the oils in the same way.