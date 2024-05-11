It's time to fire up the grill and try these delicious new products

Believe it or not, it’s almost time to fire up that grill, inflate those pool floaties, and kick back with a few cold ones. Just in time for grilling season, there’s a delicious new line of barbecue ingredients on the shelves at Ace Hardware. Loud Mouth Barbeque—a lineup of BBQ sauces and seasonings crafted to ensure that every bite is so unforgettable that it needs to be shared. Partnering with Ace Hardware, Loud Mouth is ensuring these delicious products are shared with the world.

Developed with quality ingredients and packed with bold flavors, each product in the lineup is carefully designed to leave a lasting impression on even the most discerning palates. From the tangy flavor of the “Boom Shaka-Laka” apple habanero BBQ sauce to the mouthwatering goodness of the “That’s Poppin'” savory blended rub, Loud Mouth Barbeque offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard BBQ aficionado, there’s no denying the impact of these flavor-packed products.

“As we proudly launch Loud Mouth Barbeque, we’re not just introducing a new product – we’re igniting a flavor revolution in the world of BBQ,” said Brian Wiborg, Senior Vice President of Merchandising. “We aim to be the BBQ destination in all the neighborhoods we serve, and our decision to develop Loud Mouth Barbeque was reinforced by the desire for bold, high-quality BBQ products at an affordable price point. We’re excited to provide our customers with a flavorful adventure they’ll want to embark on again and again.”

Partnership with Ace Hardware

Ace has long been a destination for all things grilling, and with the introduction of its latest product, the retailer aims to unite people through a passion for barbeque that’s impossible to contain – because, according to Loud Mouth Barbeque, when it’s this good, you gotta get LOUD!

Loud Mouth claims that what truly sets the brand apart is its accessibility. Recognizing that great flavor should be available to everyone, Ace Hardware has priced these products affordably without compromising on quality. Varying in size and flavor – including Apple Habanero BBQ Sauce, Hot n’ Spicy BBQ Sauce, Savory Blend Rub, All Purpose Rub, Smokey Sweet Rub, Hot n’ Sweet Rub, and Hot n’ Spicy Rub – every product is less than $10. This commitment to accessibility ensures that customers can enjoy the thrill of bold barbecue flavors without breaking the bank.

Already stocking an impressive list of popular grilling brands, including Big Green Egg, Weber, Traeger, and Blackstone, Ace is once again proving its commitment to innovation and excellence in the world of barbecue with their new launch of Loud Mouth products. So, get ready to fire up the grill and experience the bold flavors of Loud Mouth Barbeque – available beginning this month and rolling out at participating Ace Hardware locations nationwide and online.

