 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We love the flavor variety in this new collection of barbecue sauces

It's time to fire up the grill and try these delicious new products

By
Loud Mouth BBQ Sauce
Loud Mouth Barbeque

Believe it or not, it’s almost time to fire up that grill, inflate those pool floaties, and kick back with a few cold ones. Just in time for grilling season, there’s a delicious new line of barbecue ingredients on the shelves at Ace Hardware. Loud Mouth Barbeque—a lineup of BBQ sauces and seasonings crafted to ensure that every bite is so unforgettable that it needs to be shared. Partnering with Ace Hardware, Loud Mouth is ensuring these delicious products are shared with the world.

Developed with quality ingredients and packed with bold flavors, each product in the lineup is carefully designed to leave a lasting impression on even the most discerning palates. From the tangy flavor of the “Boom Shaka-Laka” apple habanero BBQ sauce to the mouthwatering goodness of the “That’s Poppin'” savory blended rub, Loud Mouth Barbeque offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard BBQ aficionado, there’s no denying the impact of these flavor-packed products.

Recommended Videos

“As we proudly launch Loud Mouth Barbeque, we’re not just introducing a new product – we’re igniting a flavor revolution in the world of BBQ,” said Brian Wiborg, Senior Vice President of Merchandising. “We aim to be the BBQ destination in all the neighborhoods we serve, and our decision to develop Loud Mouth Barbeque was reinforced by the desire for bold, high-quality BBQ products at an affordable price point. We’re excited to provide our customers with a flavorful adventure they’ll want to embark on again and again.”

Related

Partnership with Ace Hardware

Loud Mouth Barbeque
Loud Mouth Barbeque

Ace has long been a destination for all things grilling, and with the introduction of its latest product, the retailer aims to unite people through a passion for barbeque that’s impossible to contain – because, according to Loud Mouth Barbeque, when it’s this good, you gotta get LOUD!

Loud Mouth claims that what truly sets the brand apart is its accessibility. Recognizing that great flavor should be available to everyone, Ace Hardware has priced these products affordably without compromising on quality. Varying in size and flavor – including Apple Habanero BBQ Sauce, Hot n’ Spicy BBQ Sauce, Savory Blend Rub, All Purpose Rub, Smokey Sweet Rub, Hot n’ Sweet Rub, and Hot n’ Spicy Rub – every product is less than $10. This commitment to accessibility ensures that customers can enjoy the thrill of bold barbecue flavors without breaking the bank.

Already stocking an impressive list of popular grilling brands, including Big Green Egg, Weber, Traeger, and Blackstone, Ace is once again proving its commitment to innovation and excellence in the world of barbecue with their new launch of Loud Mouth products. So, get ready to fire up the grill and experience the bold flavors of Loud Mouth Barbeque – available beginning this month and rolling out at participating Ace Hardware locations nationwide and online.

Editors' Recommendations

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Whiskey upgrade: How to fat wash your favorite whiskey or bourbon to add new depths of flavor
Add flavor to whiskey or bourbon with fat-washing
Whiskey glass

If you pay attention to the cocktail or whiskey world, you’ve probably heard the term “fat-washed” at some point. You also might not have any idea what that means. You might assume you should, so you don’t want to ask anyone and seem foolish, right? It sounds like you’re washing whiskey with some kind of fat, whatever that means. If you think that, you’re on the right track. It is a technique to change the flavor of whiskey (and other spirits), but it has nothing to do with your kitchen sink, washing machine, dishwasher, or anything like that.

In the simplest terms, fat washing is a cocktail technique in which some form of fat (like bacon fat, butter, or some other fat) is added to room-temperature whiskey (like in a dish or sealable container, not a bottle). It sits on the counter for a few hours so the fat can separate from the spirit before being put into a refrigerator or freezer until the fat forms a solid crust on top. Scrap it off or strain it through cheesecloth and you have a buttery, fatty, flavorful whiskey to pour back into a bottle to use in your favorite cocktails. Sounds simple enough. To do it right requires a little bit more effort than that. There are steps that need to be taken.

Read more
10 rye whiskey bottles we love: You should have at least one on your bar shelf
Pick 1 — or all 10 — and stock your bar shelves full
Rye whiskey

To be considered a bourbon (on top of many other rules), the whiskey must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn (with most being much higher in percentage). But what is rye whiskey? The easiest way to understand rye whiskey is to think about the bourbon rules. Rye whiskey vs. bourbon is all about the percentage of ingredients included. This is because, in the simplest sense, to be considered a rye whiskey, it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% rye. Other ingredients include barley, wheat, and corn.

While that’s the easiest way to define rye whiskey, when you take a deeper dive, the style gets a little murky. First off, unlike bourbon, rye whiskey doesn’t have any geographic rules. Bourbon can be made anywhere in the U.S. (just not Kentucky), but no other countries. Rye whiskey can be made anywhere. This is where it gets a little confusing.

Read more
Chefs reveal their best easy barbecue sauce recipes to up your grilling game
Perfect your meal with these great barbecue sauce recipes
Cherry bbq sauce on chicken.

 

Grilling season is upon us, and we’re stocking the pantry with things like dry rubs for barbecue and seasoning salts. And while we always love a good homemade meat glaze, there is no shame in going out and buying a bottle of barbecue sauce when you’re strapped for time. Or maybe you’re simply feeling a little bit lazy. Don’t worry, we’re not judging. There are plenty of top-notch bottled barbecue sauces on the market these days, many of which are made without high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors. But making a grilling sauce from scratch doesn’t have to be a big production.

Read more