Ice cream bread is the lifehack your internal fat kid needs

You like ice cream. You like bread. Why not mix them together?

Glass bowl of sprinkles
Social media’s hottest new recipe trend that’s floating around is one that we deeply, truly approve of. Naturally, things like butter boards and new coffee concoctions are always appreciated by those of us who love a fun culinary trend. But there’s something about this one that just really tickles us pink – ice cream bread. Maybe it’s the tempting simplicity of the name that combines two of the most wonderful things in the world. Maybe it’s the fact that the recipe itself is almost simpler than the name. Maybe it’s the sprinkles. Whatever the reason, ice cream bread is our new favorite trendy treat.

When we saw this video making the rounds, we decided that we needed to give ice cream bread a try, and the results were pleasantly surprising.

While it may appear as though this is simply a pound cake with a cheap makeover, the flavor and consistency are actually far more breadlike than one would assume at first glance. The reason this treat is named ice cream bread is not – as we first assumed – a second choice because ice cream cake was taken. It’s because the texture is really more comparable to that of a quick bread and not a cake. The sweetness in this video’s recipe comes mainly from the sugary topping and not the bread itself. A headscratcher, to be sure, considering the main ingredient in the homemade bread is a whole bunch of ice cream. But hey, we’re on a need-to-know basis.

The beautiful thing about this ice cream bread recipe is its easily customizable flavor. One could use any number of ice creams for a tremendously colorful and flavorful spread. Of course, the topping options are limitless as well. This method would work perfectly with a crumbled cookie or fresh fruit topping. Chocolate or butterscotch chips and nuts could be stirred into the batter for more dimension and interest. You might even try using pumpkin ice cream this time of year, topping the finished product with cream cheese and homemade caramel sauce for an indulgent breakfast.

Any way you slice it, ice cream bread is a good idea, and we are all in on this hot new culinary trend.

Ice cream bread recipe

This recipe makes one loaf of ice cream bread. Leftovers can be stored in plastic wrap in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups melted ice cream
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • Food coloring
  • Sprinkles

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 350F.
  2. Thoroughly grease a standard-size loaf pan, and set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, combine melted ice cream, flour, and baking powder, mixing to combine.
  4. Pour the ice cream mixture into the prepared loaf pan, spreading it into an even layer.
  5. Drop splashes of food coloring onto the mixture, swirling with a fork to create a pattern.
  6. Add a thin layer of sprinkles on top of the food coloring.
  7. Bake for 40 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

