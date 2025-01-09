 Skip to main content
Ice cream is the unexpected star of this fun peanut butter cola cocktail

A Mexican-inspired float with a boozy twist

By
Scoop of vanilla ice cream
Olga Miltsova / Shutterstock

While most people love warm, cozy drinks for the cold winter period, there are some who love to embrace the chilly weather. I have an ice cream-loving friend who insists that the dead of winter is the best time to enjoy a scoop, as it doesn’t melt so fast and you can really savor the flavors. If you’re on team winter ice cream, then you’ll love this fun and unusual recipe for a boozy ice cream float, the perfect way to indulge in sweet, creamy, chilly flavors at this time of year.

The recipe is from Mexican restaurant Barito Tacos & Cocktails in Port Jefferson, New York and makes use of Mexican Coke (famously beloved above US Coke for its use of real sugar instead of corn syrup for sweetening) and well as vanilla ice cream and the delightfully quirky boozy cherry on top, Chica~Chida, a peanut butter agave spirit.

Combining peanut butter spirit and vanilla ice cream is an obvious win, as those are classic cookie flavors that easily work together with a nutty, bakery spice vibe. It’s the combination of coke and peanut that has me intrigued, as I can see the kola nut-inspired flavors of coke matching in a really interesting way with the peanut too. This is such a fun take on a float, I’m going to have to run it past my ice cream-mad pal.

Let’s Get Nutty

Chica~Chida
Chica~Chida

Ingredients:

  • 2oz Chica~Chida
  • 1 bottle Mexican Coca-Cola
  • 1 scoop of French Vanilla ice cream

Method:

Add Chica~Chida and Mexican Coca-Cola to a tall glass then stir. Top with a scoop of ice cream.

