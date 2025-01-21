 Skip to main content
Your Bloody Mary needs a pickle (the bigger the better)

This one addition is vital to a flavorful and balanced drink

By
Bloody Mary
Georgina Torbet

As a fan of savory cocktails, there’s no brunch item I look forward to more than a Bloody Mary. Seasoned tomato juice is already satisfying and rich with umami, and throw in some chili and some spices and I’m already having a good time. Add a shot of spirit — though for me I’ll always opt for gin rather than the traditional vodka, as I love the junipery, herbacious addition — and you’ve crafted practically the perfect lunch cocktail.

But one of my favorite things about this drink is how personalized you can make it, with adjustments for every taste and mood. I have some friends who can’t stand spicy, so I tone down the chili, while others love all things hot so I go a little mad with the Tabasco. An addition I can never get enough of is celery bitters (I use the ones from local to me brand The Bitter Truth, which I adore), which add a vegetable soup-like note that goes perfectly with the tomato. I also swear by adding a touch of soy sauce in there to up the umami flavors — but not too much, as the flavor can be very strong.

Recently I’ve been using Citadelle Vive le Cornichon gin in my Bloody Marys, which has flavors of pickled cucumber for a fresh, lightly spicy addition to the notes of juniper. And it’s inspired me to go hard on an ingredient I’ve previously only used in small quantities: pickle juice. This is something you’ll see occasionally on Bloody Mary recipes, though it’s more common in the classic (or hated?) pickleback shot. I’ve typically added a slug of brine when I happen to have a jar of pickles in the fridge, but I’ve never thought much about it until recently.

Now, though, I’m changing my mind. You still need lemon juice or some kind of vinegar to add to the tomato juice to give it some sharpness, and salt and pepper for seasoning, but the pickle brine adds a whole different dimension of salty sharp flavors that make the drink even more more-ish. I think you can be generous too, adding a hefty slug of pickle juice to each glass of Bloody Mary as you make it.

And while you’re adding pickle juice, you need the crowning jewel of garnishes for a Bloody Mary. Forget those silly mini burgers on a stick, or the traditional but rather bland celery stick. You need a pickle. Preferably a massive pickle. Preferably a sharp, crunchy, juicy pickle on a big skewer that you can nibble while you see off the drink. The crunchy texture is a delightful contrast as a garnish, and the vinegary, savory flavor matches the drink perfectly.

I’m lucky enough to live in a place where pickles of all kinds are available in abundance, so my choice is for a generous sweet-sharp Spreewald gherkin. But feel free to play with mustard gherkins, dill gherkins, little mini cornichons, or whatever other form of pickled cucumber you can get your hands on. It’ll add a whole new level to your Sunday brunch.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
