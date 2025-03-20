 Skip to main content
Mix up your cocktails with Munyon’s Paw-Paw, Florida’s best-kept secret

Give the kiss of citrus to your cocktails

By
Munyon's Paw-Paw.
Munyon's Paw-Paw

In the land of cocktails, there’s a lot to keep up with. From sizzling trends like mocktails and savory drinks to lesser-known liqueurs, the spectrum seems to widen every day. But if there’s one thing you need right now as we finish out the winter, it’s a splash of citrus.

Enter Munyon’s Paw-Paw, a citrus liqueur from the state of Florida. The elixir dates back to the early 20th Century and features a nice bittersweet kick of orange. You get the punchy fruit flavor along with the bitter notes of the rind, making Munyon’s Paw-Paw an ideal aperitif.

Old Fashioned
Adam Jaime / Unsplash

According to the legend, the drink is the work of James Munyon. The Civil War vet loved creating home remedies and developed a real knack for blending botanicals. His crowning achievement, Munyon’s Paw-Paw, was officially released in 1903.

There’s some real depth to this beverage. In addition to bitter orange and pink grapefruit, there’s papaya and passion fruit in the mix. It’s made with the help of allspice, elderflower, gentian, and more.

We love the stuff on its own or poured like a float atop a glass of fizzy wine. Yet, the greatest strength of this Sunshine State liqueur is in enhancing familiar cocktails. Want proof? Check out the recipes below.

Palm Beach Spritz

Palm Beach Spritz.
Munyon's Paw-Paw

Refreshing doesn’t begin to describe this exhale-inspiring drink. It’s all the better during the winter and peak citrus season, as your garnish will taste all the better.

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Munyon’s Paw-Paw
  • 1 part Prosecco
  • 1 part grapefruit soda

Method:

  1. Combine Munyon’s and Prosecco in wine glass with ice.
  2. Top with soda and garnish with citrus (or fresh herbs).

Old Fashioned Remedy

Old Fashioned Remedy.
Munyon's Paw-Paw

Another simple but great three-ingredient cocktail, this take on the Old Fashioned adds some Florida sunshine to the mix.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces bourbon or dark rum
  • 1 1/2 ounces Munyon’s Paw-Paw
  • Dash of grapefruit bitters

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to shaker tin with ice and shake.
  2. Strain into an Old Fashioned glass and garnish with orange.

Florida Smoke Show

Florida Smoke Show.
Munyon's Paw-Paw

Essentially a Margarita made with mezcal, this one is given an aromatic lift thanks to the addition of Munyon’s.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Mezcal
  • 1 ounce Munyon’s Paw-Paw
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce agave syrup

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously.
  2. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with lime wheel.

Munyon’s Pawsmo

Munyon's Pawsmo cocktail.
Munyon's Paw-Paw

The 90s are back, just as the Cosmo renaissance. Try it Florida-style, with the following recipe. Better, pair it up with something equally 90s, like an episode of Seinfeld.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces citrus vodka
  • 1 ounce cranberry juice
  • 3/4 ounce Munyon’s Paw-Paw
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to tin with ice and shake.
  2. Strain into a chilled Martini glass and garnish with lime wheel.

As always, use fresh-squeezed citrus and feel free to play around with the recipes, as they’re just loose templates. Munyon’s Paw-Paw is also great in other signature cocktails, from Moscow Mule’s to tiki cocktail recipes like the Jungle Bird. And if you feel like going straight to the source, don’t forget to check out our Florida travel guide beforehand.

