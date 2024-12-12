HINE is releasing HINE XO 1er Cru Cognac in the US

Table of Contents Table of Contents HINE XO 1er Cru Where can I buy it?

If you’re a fan of fine cognac, you’ll be happy to hear that in partnership with San Francisco importer Hotaling & Co., HINE is releasing a new luxury cognac in the US market. It’s called HINE XO 1er Cru, and it’s a Grande Champagne blend made in collaboration between HINE Cellar Master Eric Forget and Deputy Cellar Master Paul Szersnovicz.



It comes in an exquisite, diamond-cut decanter. But the alcohol inside is just as noteworthy. The eaux-de-vie (made from Grande Champagne grapes) included were double distilled and matured for a minimum of 10 years in fine-grained, lightly toasted oak barrels.

The result is a complex, refined sipping cognac loaded with flavors like dried apricots, ginger, cinnamon, floral hints, candied orange peels, honey, and gentle wintry spices. The finish is long and lingering and ends with a mellow sweetness.

“For the past 25 years, I have had the honor of upholding HINE’s longstanding tradition of excellence,” Eric Forget, HINE Cellar Master, said in a press release.

“HINE XO 1er Cru is representative of the passing down from one generation of cellar master to the next, honoring the past while celebrating the future of what is to come. This XO is a symphony of elegance and richness that showcases the pure expression of Grande Champagne while simultaneously preserving HINE’s signature fresh and vibrant style.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to add this cognac to your holiday table, HINE XO 1er Cru is available for purchase nationwide at select retailers and online for the suggested retail price of $300.

