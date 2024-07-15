The L'Oiseau Rare celebrates the founding of Delamain cognacs in 1824

A new high-end cognac is coming out from renowned brand Delamain Cognac. The L’Oiseau Rare is part of a celebration of 200 years of Delamain cognacs, which was founded in 1824, and the brand’s relationship with the Grand Champagne region of France in particular.

Named after the French for rare bird, L’Oiseau Rare is a blend of eaux-de-vies selected for their long ageing times, which were then blended and left for further decades to age in a special type of seasoned oak vat called a foudre. The long aging time allows the flavors to meld and develop, taking on subtle notes from the oak and displaying the distinct terroir of the Champagne region.

“This exceptional blend was created by Dominique Touteau, Delamain’s former Cellar Master, crowning his 40-year career. There are so many wonderous elements at work in this blend,” said Charles Braastad, Delamain’s Cellar Master. “The extraordinary individual qualities of the eaux-de-vies, the opportunity to imagine how these individual talents could be brought together in a symphony. It is a privilege to continue this blend in the wake of Dominique Touteau’s legacy and to launch this exceptional cognac in the year of our Bicentenary.”

The tasting notes for this cognac promise delicate florals and a hint of spice on the nose, with summer fruits and roasted almonds. Flavors of orange zest and red fruits like cherries and grapes lead, with a long finish with notes of cardamon.

As a specialty release, L’Oiseau Rare will be available in stores from this month and will retail for €1,500 ($1,630).