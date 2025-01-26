Drip coffee vs. Americano: A showdown of coffee styles

Table of Contents Table of Contents Preparation of drip coffee vs. Americano Differences in taste Caffeine content

When you’re in the mood for a classic coffee that is both bold and black, what do you order? My go-to order is a hot Americano, an espresso-based drink that hits the spot without the distraction of added coffee flavors or cream. It’s the perfect coffee order for the morning when I’m not quite ready for anything sweet. At first glance, an Americano and a cup of traditional drip coffee look the same to the naked eye. However, these two drinks are compared entirely differently and have vastly different tastes. Let’s dive in to explore drip coffee vs Americano orders and how they differ.

Preparation of drip coffee vs. Americano

Another factor to consider in the drip coffee vs Americano comparison is their preparation methods. Drip coffee usually refers to coffee that is made using a coffee maker, such as an automatic drip maker. It can also refer to coffee made with other drip methods, such as with a pour over coffee maker or French Press brewer. Regardless, the process involves using hot water and medium-to-coarsely ground coffee, which will “drip” through to brew coffee. A typical cup of drip coffee is about 8 ounces.

An Americano is prepared in an entirely different fashion than drip coffee. To make an Americano, a Barista will first need one or two shots of freshly brewed espresso. Espresso differs from drip coffee in that it is made by forcing hot water through very finely ground coffee using high pressure. The high pressure is created using an espresso maker to brew espresso shots. Once espresso shots are brewed, about 8 to 10 ounces of water is added to complete an Americano. This drink is served in an 8-12 ounce cup, depending on how many espresso shots and how much water is used.

If you look closely enough, a drip coffee and an Americano don’t look exactly the same. Brewing espresso yields a “crema,” which refers to the creamy, frothy layer on top of espresso shots after brewing. Crema occurs due to the small carbon dioxide bubbles formed from the high pressure. While it may be harder to notice once espresso is mixed with water, the crema is often visible in an Americano. A drip coffee does not create a crema.

Differences in taste

Despite their visual similarities, the taste and flavor of drip coffee vs Americano are vastly different. Austin Childress from Carabello Coffee describes a brewed cup of coffee’s taste as lighter and milder. Conversely, the espresso in the Americano tastes “heartier with not as much complexity.” The intense and high-pressure extraction of espresso shots in the Americano is offset by the water added to an Americano. While not quite as strong-tasting as drinking straight espresso shots, the Americano is a bolder, more potent drink overall than a drip coffee.

In the case of the drip coffee, I find there is more variability in flavor. The flavor of your coffee can vary widely based on where you order it and who prepares it. This is due to differences in the type of coffee roasts and the water-to-coffee ratio. For example, a darker roast coffee tastes more similar to an Americano than a lighter roast coffee. There is some slight variability in the flavor of an Americano, too, especially if too much water is used. Also, an Americano made with blonde roast espresso shots will yield a lighter, more floral-tasting Americano.

The same taste differences apply when comparing iced coffee vs. an iced americano. In the case of the iced versions of each drink, you can expect both to taste naturally to taste more watered down. An iced coffee and an iced americano are made the same way as the hot versions of the drink with the exception of the final step: pouring over ice.

Pro tip: Add iced coffee cubes instead of regular ice cubes to either drink to avoid a watered-down taste.

Caffeine content

I enjoy regular drip coffee and an Americano, but I tend to order a regular coffee when I feel more sluggish. The average 8-ounce cup of drip coffee has around 95 milligrams, whereas an Americano with two espresso shots has around 128 milligrams. Of course, these are averages and can vary (especially given that some coffee shops only make an Americano with one shot of espresso).

Now, you may be thinking, why not order an Americano if it has more caffeine? If I’m ordering a drip coffee, I’m more likely to order at least a medium or large size, at least 2 cups. An Americano may have more caffeine in one cup, but if I need something with more caffeine, I’d rather order a large coffee than more than one Americano. Overall, espresso does have a higher concentration of caffeine per ounce, but drip coffee is the winner for higher caffeine due to the larger serving size.