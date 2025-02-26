 Skip to main content
Craft beer and the aluminum tariff effect

Another challenge for independent brewers

Stainless steel brewery equipment
Earlier this month, the current administration put a hefty tariff on aluminum imports. That’s less than ideal news for the craft beer movement, which depends on the metal to create and distribute its work. The canning process, especially, is about to be significantly more expensive.

Aluminum is a big deal in beer. It’s been reported that some 75% of craft breweries can their product. Tariffs of 25% would increase production costs dramatically, perhaps even putting some out of business.

Of course, the move affects all of the beer industry. The giants, however, simply have deeper pockets to help offset the heightened cost. Smaller producers will likely struggle to keep up, especially given the current slowing of the independent sector at large.

It’s just one more issue craft beer will have to juggle, in the wake of everything from elevated competition from drinks like hard seltzer to shifts in consumer taste towards lighter beer styles (not to mention the pandemic, the supply chain shortage, etc.). But the industry is nothing if not creative, not to mention resilient. The cost will almost surely be passed along to the consumer but brewers will likely try to minimize the situation by pushing draft options and experimenting with different canning options.

Do you like craft beer? Get out and support your local makers. Patronize their pubs and make them the community spaces they’re meant to be.

Keep up with all things beer at The Manual. Check out recent pieces on almost clear beer and a Grateful Dead beer.

