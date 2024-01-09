A guide to all the best Bandon Dunes restaurants

Bandon Dunes. A Golfer’s paradise. The male destination trip of a lifetime. We’ve all heard it time and time again, and one thing is for sure: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort just keeps getting better and better. “Bandon” is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in May and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. As I’m sure most golfers are aware, “The Dunes,” as we locals call it, is set to unveil its new par three course, Shorty’s – a 19-hole short course – around that time. Owner Mike Keiser’s soon-to-be newest gem is located in between Bandon Trails’ first hole and the Pacific and is on its way to becoming another masterpiece of golf and scenery. What some may not yet know is that Keiser and his team just blew guests away in October with the much-anticipated grand opening of the Ghost Tree Grill. Bandon Dunes guests now get to enjoy a new breathtaking upscale steakhouse on the property that is stunning to both the eyes and the palate.

It seems like every time Bandon adds something new and world-class to its golf experience, it doubles down with another awesome place for guests to drink and dine while staying at the resort. While going to check out the shiny new steakhouse and raw bar is an absolute must, we thought we would take the time to map out all the need-to-know tidbits and insider tips about dining around the entire property.

Ghost Tree Grill

Located just off of Old McDonald’s opening and closing hole, Bandon’s newest restaurant is remarkably stunning inside and out. Owner of Bandon Dunes, Mike Keiser, spared no expense in his plans to bring an upscale steakhouse to the resort’s guests and Bandon locals.

The Bandon Dunes team brought in Portland’s Scott Edwards Architecture to design the 10,000-square-foot space, and the entire building is somehow simultaneously striking and calm in its poise, a modern and sleek yet timeless work of art nestled effortlessly within the trees. The building’s dramatically soaring ceilings, asymmetrical gabled roof, and floor-to-ceiling windows spotlighting the iconic Ghost Tree itself are only a few of the touches that make this restaurant so breathtaking.

The gorgeously airy open kitchen and inviting glass windows overlooking the raw bar are tantalizing hints at the dining experience to come. And that experience is, certainly, every bit as spectacular as the venue itself, boasting a carefully curated menu of local Pacific Northwest fare.

Ghost Tree’s cuisine centers on sourcing the best beef in the Pacific Northwest while still highlighting gourmet Wagyu options from select locations around the world, such as Japan and Australia. Their signature smoked prime rib has very quickly become one of their most popular choices, and it’s not hard to see why. The dish is a beautifully smokey, perfectly succulent, tender, and juicy piece of ecstasy that absolutely melts away with every bite.

Ghost Tree Grill also has an impressive cold bar featuring delicacies like Pacific oysters, seafood platters, bluefin tuna, hamachi, scallop crudo, and local Cape Arago purple sea urchin. Due to the invasive purple sea urchin crisis in the Pacific Northwest, the Bandon culinary team has incorporated this delicious little invader into their menus, and Ghost Tree has done so beautifully, featuring the urchin in both a raw preparation and in a savory uni carbonara.

Of course, the open center bar is spectacular as well, with its long, live-edge countertop and dark masculine touches. This is a perfect spot to order a glass of wine from their impressive wine menu or a special cocktail alongside one of Ghost Tree’s delectable appetizers such as Oregon Dungeness crab cakes or smoked pork belly with Carolina gold sauce, braised red cabbage, and local apples.

Ghost Tree Grill’s chef de cuisine, Brandon Parrill, shared his recipe for Dungeness crab cakes with The Manual, which is one of the most popular items on the menu.

Ghost Tree Grill crab cakes recipe

Courtesy of Ghost Tree Grill’s chef de cuisine, Brandon Parrill

Ingredients

Crab cakes

1 pound lump of Dungeness crab meat

1 egg

1/2 cup panko

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped tarragon

1 tablespoon finely chopped chive

Juice from 1/2 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil, for frying

Pickled Fresno peppers (garnish)

Shaved fennel tossed with lemon oil (garnish)

Cilantro Aioli

1 egg yolk

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon

1/2 bunch cilantro

Juice from 1 lime

1 cup neutral oil, such as vegetable

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Make the aioli by combining the egg yolk, vinegar, Dijon, 1/2 cup of the oil, salt, and pepper in a blender and pulse until all the ingredients are well blended. With the blender running, slowly stream in lime juice and the remaining oil. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together egg, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, Old Bay, parsley, tarragon, chive, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. To the mayonnaise mixture, fold in the crab and panko, mixing until just combined. Shape into 6 equal crab cakes, and place on the prepared baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Preheat a large pan over medium heat and coat with oil. When the oil is hot, cook crab cakes in the pan until golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Serve the crab cakes warm with pickled peppers, shaved fennel, and cilantro aioli.

Pacific Grill

Sitting just above Pacific Dunes, the famed number two-rated public course in America, is the Pacific Grill. This Mediterranean-focused restaurant features wonderful selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has arguably the best view on the property. Diners can eat on the outdoor patio overlooking the Punch Bowl putting green while watching the sunset over the Pacific Ocean. It’s the perfect spot to take those photos you’ll need to make your friends jealous after your trip.

Our favorite dishes included the grilled octopus starter, the double-cut pork chop with smoked cheddar grits, sea scallops with risotto verde, and local albacore with tomato sauce. Of course, the meal wouldn’t have been complete without the ice cream and cookie dessert, which is straightforward yet sublime. It doesn’t matter how full you think you are. You’re going to want to order this one.

Trails End

Nestled just off the pro shop of Bandon Trails and The Preserve is Trails End. This Pacific Rim-inspired restaurant delights diners for both breakfast and lunch. Whether you’re windblown and trying to warm up after a typical Oregon rainy day, or cool down with a light lunch in the summer, Trails End has you covered.

Their classic Korean-inspired Bulgogi Beef features shaved ribeye in their breakfast wraps and lunch bowls. Or grab a delicious Bahn Mi sandwich with chashu pork, pickled vegetables, cilantro, and kewpie on a fresh hoagie. Feel free to slurp noodles with your buddies while you’re powering down a delicious Miso ramen with chashu pork and bok choy.

If you prefer a lighter lunch before or after your trek of the gorgeous Bandon trails course, we highly recommend the Ahi Poke Bowl. A pro-Bandon move is to get the Bahn Mi sandwich to go and eat while walking the course. It will put your average golf course hot dog to shame.

McKee’s Pub

Just off the main lodge, next door to the Massage Center, sits McKee’s pub, comfortingly serving up Scottish-influenced pub fare for lunch and dinner. With the Puffin at the main lodge closed for renovations, this is the go-to spot while playing Bandon Dunes or checking in at the lodge for lunch. Staples like the pork belly poutine starter, the fish and chips, and Grandma’s meatloaf are tremendously popular at the iconic pub. But don’t be surprised when you see some fantastic personal-sized, made-to-order pizza coming out of the kitchen. While not necessarily traditional, they’re so good no one really cares. Other standouts include the shepherd’s pie, steak frites with a Pacific Northwest Cedar River Farms strip steak, and a delicious Applewood smoked steelhead dish. Steelhead is local to the Pacific Northwest, so it’s the perfect place to order this dish with bright pickled onions and sweety drop peppers.

We spoke with many diners around the property who love the McKee’s Pub’s burgers and make frequent visits to try new dishes and enjoy many of their beers on tap, including Bandon’s own Pale Ale.

Sheep Ranch Clubhouse

Bandon’s newest Sheep Ranch course does not yet have its own stand-alone restaurant. But don’t let that make you sheepish about grabbing a bite before teeing up on what some people consider to be the best opening golf hole in America. The clubhouse features a few quick but delicious bites that have a hearty Irish influence, keeping true to Sheep Ranch’s history as a former sheep farm.

For breakfast, we loved the corned beef breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs and cabbage salsa. Folks are constantly raving about the now infamous hot pastrami hoagie with caramelized onion, Mama Lil’s, pepper jack, provolone, grain mustard, and horseradish as one of the best bites on the property. After finishing the beautiful stretch holes on the cliffs of the Pacific Ocean, settle up your bets warming up around the fire pit with some amazing lamb stew and Bandon’s own Sheep Ranch Lager.

Though it may look humble, Charlotte’s food truck at the practice center should not be slept on. Unfortunately, during the rainy months of winter, the truck is closed. If you’re lucky enough (or planned your trip far enough in advance) to be in Bandon during the warmer months, though, Charlotte’s is sure to be pumping out delicious barbecue steps away from the range and green. Place your order for some tasty breakfast brisket tacos or smoked chicken and brisket, go hit some balls, and then sit down to relax and eat so you can digest before going out and making some birdies.

First Tee Buffet

Due to some renovations, a few new changes are happening in the dining scene at Bandon Dunes. One of these changes is the moving of the First Tee Breakfast Buffet from the main lodge to its new, possibly temporary space, upstairs in Macdonald Hall.

The Dunes still offers Macdonald Hall to host larger gatherings for banquet-style dinners with prior arrangements, but also has opened the space for a lovely breakfast buffet. If you wake up and give yourself enough time to relax and have breakfast and coffee before your walk around the beautiful courses, we recommend a visit to the buffet and its generous selection of breakfast options.

The Forge and Tufted Puffin

The Forge, Bandon’s former steakhouse which paved the way for the new Ghost Tree Grill, closed earlier this month, as did the Tufted Puffin for some 25-year anniversary renovations. We at The Manual are very excited to see what Executive Chef Rory Butts and his team bring next. Rumors are they are shooting for a late summer or early fall opening of the renovated space, but that is still to be determined, pending the construction timeline.

