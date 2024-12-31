Martial arts and fitness guru Billy Blanks brings back this 90’s fitness trend

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is Tae-Bo? What are the benefits of Tae-Bo? Work out with Billy Blanks

From the birth of the Super Nintendo and the Walkman to the rise of the Information Age, the 90s was an iconic era. We can reminisce about many of the interesting fitness trends of the 90s, like rollerblading, step aerobics, and jazzercise. Coaches, influencers, and bodybuilders like Arnold Schwarzenegger dominated the fitness spotlight and encouraged people to get their bodies moving and fine-tune their physical performance. One of the most popular of these trends was Tae-Bo, led by celebrity and martial arts guru Billy Blanks. Now Billy Blanks is back at it with the first Tae-Bo workout video in over a decade. Let’s look at what Tae-Bo is, the benefits of this type of exercise, and this fitness leader’s newest power workout.

What is Tae-Bo?

Tae-Bo is a potent blend of martial arts, kickboxing, and high-energy dance or cardio. You’ll be doing kicks, punches, blocks, and other dance movements. Tae-Bo was developed by martial artist, fitness celebrity, and actor Billy Blanks in the 1970’s. By the 90s, it was one of the most prominent fitness trends, and Billy Blanks became known for his positive and encouraging mindset and his heart-pumping workout sessions.

Recommended Videos

What are the benefits of Tae-Bo?

Giving Tae-Bo a try provides plenty of benefits, such as:

Switch up your workout routine.

It’s more fun and engaging than traditional workouts.

You don’t need a bunch of expensive gym equipment or a membership.

You can do it at home

Get a full-body cardio workout in from your living room.

It’s a high-energy workout that elevates your heart rate.

Improve your cardiovascular fitness.

Improve your overall athletic performance.

Torch calories with this high-intensity workout, which contributes to weight loss.

Improve your core strength , balance, posture, and coordination.

Work out with Billy Blanks

Billy Blanks brings a fresh, vibrant energy to fitness, and he doesn’t just want you to work out; he wants you to feel empowered. You can immerse yourself in the 90’s nostalgia from your living room with his new 25-minute Tae-Bo workout.