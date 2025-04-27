 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The U.S. Army Fitness Test is changing to “improve warfighting readiness”

Here are the new performance standards for combat soldiers

By
soldier fitness test army
Artguz / Pexels

Growing up in the U.K., I always considered the U.S. Army a large, powerful group of patriotic soldiers. Army soldiers worldwide have to be pretty fit and strong to keep up with the daily demands of duty. Maintaining a high level of physical fitness is key for the job. 

After a recent review, the U.S. Army is changing the physical fitness test and performance standards for soldiers in combat roles. Army data from nearly 1 million test records helped create the new performance standards and scoring system. The Army recently announced that these changes aim to “enhance soldier fitness, improve warfighting readiness, and increase the lethality of the force.” Let’s look at what the changes involve and when they will be taking place.

Recommended Videos

The Army Fitness Test

soldier in army fitness test push
ArtGuz / Pexels

The Army Fitness Test (AFT) has five events:

  1. Three-repetition maximum deadlift
  2. Hand-release push-up army extension
  3. Sprint-drag carry
  4. Plank
  5. Two-mile run

The AFT assesses a soldier’s functional fitness and physical readiness. The sprint-drag carry part of the test is specifically designed to simulate carrying a wounded soldier to safety, requiring agility, strength, and speed. Soldiers sprint to get blood flowing before dragging a weight or object 20 yards and then carrying an object for 10 yards.

Related

Gender-neutral scoring

army man laying down on grass soldier
Mick Latter / Pexels

The updated test has gender-neutral scoring for soldiers in 21 combat military roles, including combat engineers, special forces officers, field artillery officers, and special forces medical sergeants. Soldiers serving in combat positions have to achieve at least 60 points per event and an overall minimum score of 350. The standing power throw has been removed, where soldiers throw a 10-pound medicine ball backward and overhead. 

When are the changes taking place?

soldier army fitness test
Artguz / Pexels

The AFT scoring standards for soldiers in 21 combat military roles will take place on January 1st, 2026. The changes will extend to the Reserve and National Guard on June 1st, 2026. The AFT replaces the Army Combat Fitness Test. The Army will soon release implementation guidance to help people navigate these changes.

Soldiers who don’t meet these new standards twice consecutively might be removed from the Army or required to transfer to non-combat roles.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Can you run faster than the average human running speed? Here’s the data
Regardless of your pace, you should be proud that you’re improving and prioritizing your fitness.
Man running outside

Some people can zoom past the rest like a gust of wind across the finish line, while others aren’t as fast on their feet. What feels fast for one person might not feel so fast for someone else. I’m curious about the average human running speed, and how I measure up. Thinking about this made me dart around my neighborhood at full power.

Marathoners often try to beat their previous times and set a faster and more efficient pace. Several factors influence running speed and performance, including fitness level, training history, and running experience. Your pace is only a part of the picture. Let's look at the average running speed for various distances.

Read more
Does lack of sleep hold you back on the running track? Here’s the research
Is insufficient sleep stopping you from achieving your true fitness potential? Sleep longer, run faster.
Tired man stopping for break on beach

We all need our sleep. Personally, I feel a lot better after getting a full night’s rest, and I’m not yawning my way through the day. Researchers have found that a lack of sleep increases your risk of a range of conditions, including depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack. All the more reason to prioritize your sleep.

I know I’m not functioning at my best if I haven’t got enough shut eye, so I certainly wouldn’t be trying to run a marathon or anything on those days. Research shows that runners who sleep less hours actually do take longer to cross that finish line, highlighting a connection between running performance and sleep.

Read more
Sustainable dumbbells are for the eco-conscious — here’s what they’re made of
These earthy-looking dumbbells could change the paradigm.
sustainable wooden dumbbells

Many of us try to do our part for the betterment of our environment. Some fitness trends are making a difference, like plogging, where you go jogging while picking up trash. In the fitness world, while focusing on building muscle and power, one personal trainer in Kent decided to also focus on eco-conscious fitness by developing wooden dumbbells. Most weights and dumbbells are made from metal or plastic materials, but these earthy-looking dumbbells could change the paradigm. So, what are they made from, and how did they come to be? This really got me thinking about how we make gym equipment, and if maybe there is a better way when it comes to our planet.

Sustainable dumbbells

Read more