The U.S. Army Fitness Test is changing to “improve warfighting readiness”

Growing up in the U.K., I always considered the U.S. Army a large, powerful group of patriotic soldiers. Army soldiers worldwide have to be pretty fit and strong to keep up with the daily demands of duty. Maintaining a high level of physical fitness is key for the job.

After a recent review, the U.S. Army is changing the physical fitness test and performance standards for soldiers in combat roles. Army data from nearly 1 million test records helped create the new performance standards and scoring system. The Army recently announced that these changes aim to “enhance soldier fitness, improve warfighting readiness, and increase the lethality of the force.” Let’s look at what the changes involve and when they will be taking place.

The Army Fitness Test

The Army Fitness Test (AFT) has five events:

Three-repetition maximum deadlift Hand-release push-up army extension Sprint-drag carry Plank Two-mile run

The AFT assesses a soldier’s functional fitness and physical readiness. The sprint-drag carry part of the test is specifically designed to simulate carrying a wounded soldier to safety, requiring agility, strength, and speed. Soldiers sprint to get blood flowing before dragging a weight or object 20 yards and then carrying an object for 10 yards.

Gender-neutral scoring

The updated test has gender-neutral scoring for soldiers in 21 combat military roles, including combat engineers, special forces officers, field artillery officers, and special forces medical sergeants. Soldiers serving in combat positions have to achieve at least 60 points per event and an overall minimum score of 350. The standing power throw has been removed, where soldiers throw a 10-pound medicine ball backward and overhead.

When are the changes taking place?

The AFT scoring standards for soldiers in 21 combat military roles will take place on January 1st, 2026. The changes will extend to the Reserve and National Guard on June 1st, 2026. The AFT replaces the Army Combat Fitness Test. The Army will soon release implementation guidance to help people navigate these changes.

Soldiers who don’t meet these new standards twice consecutively might be removed from the Army or required to transfer to non-combat roles.