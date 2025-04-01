 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Here’s why health professionals suggest working on your functional fitness

Research shows working on your functional fitness can lower your risk of injury and improve quality of life.

By
a man on the playground in plank pose
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

When you work on your functional fitness, you augment your ability to perform everyday tasks and activities. For example, you’ll improve your ability to do things like getting up off the floor, reaching up to put something on a shelf, or carrying a heavy object. Research reveals that functional training can lower your risk of injury and improve your muscle strength, balance, mobility, quality of life, and general wellness. Inspiring fitness gurus are still recommending working on your functional fitness due to the many benefits and practical applications. Let’s look at the best exercises to try.

What is functional fitness?

Dumbbell single leg, straight leg Romanian deadlift
Red Bull / Red Bull

Functional fitness involves exercises that mimic the movements of daily activities and help you enhance your strength in those particular muscles. You’ll be less likely to pull or strain something throughout the day if you work on strengthening and stretching those muscles you use so often. 

Recommended Videos

Functional exercises help prepare your body for these common movements like lifting, squatting, pulling, or reaching.

Related

What are the benefits of functional fitness?

Wall sit exercise man and woman in gym
Ivan Moreno SL / Shutterstock

One of my favorite benefits is simply how good it feels to move my body in so many different ways, and my ‘everyday’ muscles, like my shoulders and arms, feel less achy on the other days of the week. 

To summarize, here are some of the benefits of incorporating functional fitness into your workout schedule:

  • Boost strength, stability, and coordination for everyday tasks.
  • Lower your risk of injury.
  • Level up your overall fitness.
  • Become more efficient in your everyday activities.

What are the best functional fitness exercises to try?

man and woman doing walking lunges outside
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

You need little to no equipment to perform these moves. If you want to add weights and try progressive overload, you can really maximize your potential over time. For example, start by mastering squats, then add a kettlebell and try a Goblet squat

The following are some of the best functional fitness moves to try:

How many days a week should you incorporate functional fitness?

man and woman doing downward dog yoga pose
Ron Lach / Pexels

Power through five or six of these functional fitness exercises three or four days a week for best results.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Mike Aidala shares fitness tips after breaking Turkish get-up world record
The performance coach from Colorado lifted an incredible 55 pounds heavier than the previous record.
Mike_Aidala_endurance athlete and performance coach break world record heaviest turkish get-up

Some of the best resistance training exercises require lower body strength and balancing, like the Turkish get-up. The Turkish get-up is a favorite of many bodybuilders, powerlifters, and athletes due to the many benefits. Plus, you get to look somewhat graceful, almost like you’re doing an elaborate dance or yoga pose while lifting a heavy weight up over your head. 

Yoga fans like myself tend to like these types of strength training movements that add variety to your routine while fine-tuning your flexibility. Researchers reveal that this unique resistance training exercise fosters joint mobility and flexibility and enhances full-body strength, balance, performance, and posture. 

Read more
Want to lose the dad bod? Follow these tips from a fitness expert
Does having excess fat in the abdominal area pose health risks?
Man happy smiling holding his child

The "dad bod" has become a widely used term in mainstream culture, with some praising this body shape and others sharing the potential health concerns. To each their own. That being said, your body shape is an indicator of your overall health, and abdominal body fat does pose certain health risks. I find myself increasingly interested in bettering my health and fitness and sculpting a more muscular physique as the years go on. 

A more muscular, leaner shape goes beyond the aesthetics. I was surprised by the mounting literature on the harms of visceral body fat, including the increased risk of heart disease and metabolic syndrome. Visceral fat is the belly fat deep within your abdominal cavity surrounding important organs like your stomach, liver, and intestines. Visceral fat poses more of a threat to your health compared to subcutaneous fat, which is the body fat just below your skin.

Read more
Irish police ditched these exercises from the fitness entry test — here’s why
How many sit-ups and push-ups can you do in one minute?
Irish police Garda picture outside building

Just like the fitness entry test for the FBI, police forces around the world have their own physical entry tests and requirements for new recruits. Recently, Garda, otherwise known as the Irish police force, made big changes to their physical entry assessment, including dropping the exercises and challenges many of us remember doing in school.
Ditching the sit-ups and push-ups

Garda chiefs stated that those wishing to join the force would no longer have to power through any sit-ups or push-ups to gain admission to the Garda College. The policy recently came into effect after growing concerns over the low number of people passing the initial fitness test and officials having difficulty bringing in new recruits.

Read more