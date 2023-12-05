 Skip to main content
Best Nintendo Switch deals: Save on consoles and games

Jen Allen
By

The home of many of the best games of 2023, the Nintendo Switch is a must-have console. It’s great playing solo with classics like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Metroid Dread, but it’s also awesome for playing with your buddies or family thanks to couch hits like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. If you love all things Nintendo, you need a Nintendo Switch. There are many increasingly good Nintendo Switch deals around so we’ve picked out the very best, including how to save big on Nintendo Switch game deals and accessories as well. If you’re not sure whether you want or need the regular Nintendo Switch or the Switch OLED, we’re here to answer that query too.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Kicking back and playing some Nintendo Switch in bed.
Nintendo

To enjoy the many Nintendo Switch games around, you need a Nintendo Switch console. We’ve picked out the best below. You’ll need to consider whether you want to buy a regular Nintendo Switch or one of the newer Nintendo Switch OLED models. We explain the differences in further detail below but at its simplest, the OLED stands out due to its larger and brighter OLED screen along with some other smaller new features.

  • Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with 3 months Switch Online membership —
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros Ultimate with 3 months Switch Online membership —
Recommended Videos

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

A Nintendo Switch displaying Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a white background.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch has a ton of games that are truly fantastic. With a diverse catalogue, you can enjoy single player adventures like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild before dipping into some multiplayer fun with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, or Just Dance. You name the genre, the Nintendo Switch has a good example of it. With so many games around, you’ll want to save as much as possible while you stock your gaming library. Here are the best Nintendo Switch game deals.

  • NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition —
  • Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing —
  • EA Sports FC 24 —
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy —
  • Nintendo Switch Sports —
  • Super Mario Odyssey —
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 —
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild —
  • Pikmin 4 —
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe —

Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals

A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch comes with all the essentials you need with its Joy-Cons even detaching so two of you can play a game in front of the console. However, in an ideal world, more Joy-Cons are good so you can play with more than one other player at the same time. Also, you can buy more conventional controllers which is useful for single player experiences in particular or if you’re simply used to playing with a regular controller rather than the tiny Joy-Con. That’s before we factor in charging stations, microSD cards for more storage, and a bunch of other accessories. Here are the best Nintendo Switch accessory deals.

  • SanDisk 128GB microSD card —
  • KDD Switch Controller Charging Dock Station —
  • PowerA Mario Joy Wireless Controller —
  • PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch controller —
  • Nintendo Switch Neon Pink/Neon Green Joy-Cons —

Should you buy the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch OLED?

Before you buy anything, it’s important to think about which Nintendo Switch is best for you. The original Nintendo Switch is typically cheaper to buy but it has a slightly smaller 6.2-inch screen than the 7-inch OLED model. Also, the OLED model — as the name suggests — has an OLED screen so it’s brighter and offers more vibrant colors thanks to its self-lit pixels that work independently of each other.

The Nintendo Switch OLED also has 64GB of internal storage compared to 32GB although that’s less of an issue as you can always add a microSD card to expand storage. A little more interestingly, the OLED has a built-in Ethernet port if you prefer to connect your console to your network via an Ethernet cable.

As you can see, the big difference is that screen. If you plan on playing undocked and on the move, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the one to buy as the display looks fantastic. However, if you’re planning on mostly playing hooked up to your TV, the standard Nintendo Switch will do just fine.

